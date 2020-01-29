A bill backed by agribusiness groups that seeks to limit lawsuits against agriculture operations received new life Tuesday in the state Senate, as the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Services Committee debated a substitute to House Bill 545.
H.B. 545 appeared destined for late-session passage in the General Assembly last year, but it ran into a brick wall in the Senate Rules Committee. The bill as it stands reduces the statute of limitations to file a nuisance lawsuit against an agriculture operation from four years to one year — 366 days would be one day too many. The committee substitute, proposed but not voted on Tuesday, would set the statute of limitations at two years.
State Sen. Larry Walker III, R-Perry, said he feels the substitute language better handles the balance of property rights between neighboring residential and agricultural areas.
“I think it clarifies current law by making it clear that no nuisance action shall be filed against an ag operation unless a couple criteria are met, first and foremost,” Walker said. “First one is the plaintiff legally possesses the impacted property, so a third party that doesn’t have any vested interest in the impacted property can’t bring a suit. And the second criteria would be the property that is alleged to have been impacted is located within five miles of the alleged source of the nuisance.”
Among the exemptions for resetting the date of the start of agricultural operations are addition or expansion of physical facilities, adoption of new technology, change in the size of an operation or facility, interruption of an operation for five years or fewer, rebuilding of a facility destroyed as part of routine maintenance and natural disasters and the like, and transfer of ownership.
New permits by state agencies and local zoning changes would reset the clock.
Also, the substitute would award attorney’s fees to the defense if the lawsuit is deemed frivolous or malicious and the defense is successful, while the plaintiff would receive attorney’s fees if the defense lost the frivolity claim.
State Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, asked for examples of the law, as it now exists, not accomplishing what it was intended and whether this legislation is needed.
Neill Herring, representing the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club, said he was a Sierra Club lobbyist in the late 1980s when he worked with farm interests to get the original law passed. He said its purpose was limiting urban sprawl into rural areas, in which residential developers would build into farm country and then raise nuisance lawsuits against farms that predated the developments.
“The fact it has not been tested in court and tossed out indicates to me that (former state) Rep. (Denmark) Groover knew what he was doing when he wrote it, because the residential real estate developers are not bashful about running in to court, as y’all know,” Herring said.
Dale Sandlin, executive vice president of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association, said his members are seeing Clean Water Act suits that have nuisance components.
“What we’re seeing is these can and often will amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars for individual farmers and ranchers to go in to protect themselves, to protect their operations and to ensure that the family farm they’ve had for generations is able to be transferred on to the next,” Sandlin said.
He said he knew of one such impacted operation in Georgia, but didn’t have specifics on hand. The committee also heard from a man who is facing several lawsuits who got into poultry farming five years ago, but it’s unclear how representative that one operation is to the state as a whole.
Damon Mullis, executive director of the Ogeechee Riverkeeper, said the legislation is trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.
“I’m not aware of a lot of nuisance or frivolous lawsuits, and I don’t think it’s a big problem in Georgia,” Mullis said. “These proposed changes to the law will lead to unintended consequences that will negatively affect rural property values and quality of life.
“For example, the substitute bill released today appears to eliminate protections from urban sprawl that was kind of the original intent of the Right to Farm bill.”
Committee Chairman John Wilkinson, R-Toccoa, said they’ll address amendments and take up votes at the next available opportunity. That next time appears to be next week, as the committee is not scheduled to meet again this week.