As two Republican candidates in the state Senate District 3 race prepare for the Aug. 11 Republican Primary runoff, some suggest dirty campaigning took place up to Tuesday’s elections.
Sheila McNeill referenced “negativity” in the race in a statement released Wednesday thanking her supporters.
“I pray that District 3 will see fit to elect me as their state senator,” McNeill said. “I also want to commend Cody Smith in running a good campaign despite all the negativity that has been drawn to this election. We as District 3 need to stand together, not divided.”
While McNeill could not be reached to elaborate on the negativity she was referring to, allegations have been made over the last few months about her runoff opponent, David Sharpe, and his past employment at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
Jimmy Smith, formerly the chief of FLETC’s physical techniques division, claimed he was Sharpe’s boss in 2015.
According to Smith, Sharpe falsified his resume, qualifications and military discharge forms to get a job at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in 2015.
He also stated that Sharpe applied for more than 45 positions at the law enforcement school over the course of a year, tailoring his resume and military DD214 forms to match the job he was applying for.
Allegedly, when he landed the job in Smith’s division, he had issues in areas where he should have been qualified.
“He was having issues in the first aid class despite supposedly having a background as a paramedic and in doing all this stuff in the (U.S.) Air Force,” Smith told The News in early May.
“He should have never been hired. If the branch chief did his job he wouldn’t have passed. He wouldn’t have gotten through the background check. It was an embarrassment at the time.”
The allegations also attracted the attention of a former FLETC director, Ralph Basham. Basham submitted a letter to the editor to The News calling for Sharpe to publicly answer the allegations. The News did not print the letter at the time due to editorial policy.
“I think the guy should be called out,” Basham said during an interview with The News in May. “I think he’s a fraud and I think he’s representing himself to be something he’s not.”
Basham is a contributor to the McNeill campaign, donating $250 in April.
Smith said he was contacted by members of the McNeill and Smith campaigns after he made the allegations public on social media but was not prompted by anyone to do so.
The News submitted a Freedom of Information Action request to FLETC on May 20 for documents related to the matter but has yet to receive them.
Sharpe declined to comment on the substance of the allegations when reached for comment Wednesday by The News. He claimed Smith may have violated federal Freedom of Information Act exemptions by releasing information to the public.
“I have been told by my attorneys that there was a possible violation of federal law, and no comment,” Sharpe said. “We’re not supposed to release any medical personnel files.”
Sharpe also referenced the nature of the race in comments thanking his volunteers, contributors and voters.
Cody Smith, another Republican candidate for the seat, shared Smith’s allegations on Facebook as well.
“I place everything in God’s hands,” Sharpe said. “This is what happens when you continue to run a clean race. I will continue to lift up those who oppose me, and I will pray for them.
“If people will repeat the runoff like they have in the primary, I will represent them to the best of my ability.”