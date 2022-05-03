The three Republicans in the race for the state Senate’s Third District seat discussed their platforms with the Brunswick Kiwanis Club Monday.
The candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the primary are Nora Lott Haynes, Mike Hodges and Jeff Jones, all three of whom reside on St. Simons Island.
A former educator and researcher specializing in mental health and substance abuse disorders, Haynes said both greatly affect every area of life from the education system to economic development to law enforcement. Her deep knowledge and extensive research will help her come up with and implement real solutions in the state legislature, she said.
Mike Hodges emphasized his connections to the Golden Isles, saying his deep roots going back 60 years give him extensive knowledge of issues affecting the area. He is a banker by trade but has served on the Jekyll Island Authority, the Glynn-Brunswick Hospital Authority and the College of Coastal Georgia Foundation. Hodges said he has a strong knowledge of local economic issues, and he’s learned to be a leader and work with other leaders.
A former state House representative, Jeff Jones pointed to a track record of conservative legislation to support his candidacy. His experience in the House would make him an effective senator, Jones said, as he has an intimate knowledge of the system by which legislation gets passed and the halls of power in Atlanta.
For Jones and Hodges, election integrity was at the top of their priorities. Jones specifically targeted drop boxes and signature verification, saying drop boxes needed to go entirely while signature verification should be bolstered.
Haynes’ top priority was economic development. She also was concerned about election integrity, what children are taught in schools, assistance for those with mental health issues, substance abuse disorders and environmental preservation.
The three disagreed somewhat on school choice and vouchers for families who want to send their children to private or charter schools.
Jones was unequivocal in saying he felt “the money should follow the child.” With competition, public schools would improve as well, Jones said.
While it sounds good, Haynes said she was concerned that it would ultimately lead to a concentration of underprivileged kids in public schools. They would be stuck in poorly run public schools because some parents simply don’t care enough about their child’s education to move them to a better school.
Hodges understands the concern but said the government could compensate by allocating more resources to schools attended by large numbers of underprivileged children.
Kiwanis members asked them about other subjects, including incorporation of St. Simons Island. Such a measure would have to begin at the state level.
Haynes had not heard enough support or opposition to the issue, while Hodges said he would want to see a majority of island residents — not just a majority of registered voters — support it. It would have to be voted on by the whole county, Jones said, and he doubted enough support exists to make it happen. Efforts to incorporate St. Simons Island in the past failed.
On the topic of gambling, all three voiced opinions strongly against legalizing it in Georgia.
Another Kiwanis member asked them about state income taxes, saying he felt the sales tax is a fairer way to generate revenue.
All three agreed. Hodges said he would consider eliminating the state income tax in favor of a sales tax. Jones said sales taxes allow the state to tap into the “underground cash economy.”
Haynes said taxes could be lowered across the board with little impact if not for wasteful government agencies.
Early voting in the May 24 primaries is underway and ends on May 20..
Three locations are open for early voting in Glynn County: the board of elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
The locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information or to find your polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/elections.