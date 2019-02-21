Senate committee approves breast cancer screening bill

The tale’s been told more than once since Margie Singleton began working to get the details in House Bill 62 into Georgia law, but it still tends to make an impact — she had one clean mammogram after another, but a particular painful lump led her and her doctor to go a step further and get an ultrasound.
After everything was said and done, she was alerted to the presence of a 3.6 centimeter tumor that had thus far gone undetected. In testimony Wednesday before the state Senate Health and Human Services Committee, she said her breast surgeon explained what happened.
“Then, he was showing me the 3D mammograms that ran the day that they ran the ultrasound,” Singleton said. “He said trying to find your cancer on a 3D mammogram is like trying to find a golf ball in the middle of a snow blizzard. You’re never going to find it because you have dense breast tissue.”
H.B. 62, which passed out of the House by a 166-1 vote Feb. 11, would mandate a notification to women who are found to have dense breast tissue.
“About 40 percent of the women in our country really don’t understand what ‘dense breast tissue’ means, and if you have dense breast tissue, you now — it has been medically proven — that you have an increased risk, direct risk, of having a greater risk of cancer,” said state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta and chairwoman of the House Health and Human Services Committee. Cooper is the lead sponsor of the bill. “About three-to-four times greater risk than women with more-normal breast tissue.”
The notice as stated in the bill would read, “Your mammogram shows that your breast tissue is dense. Dense breast tissue is very common and is not abnormal. However, dense breast tissue can make it more difficult to detect cancer in a mammogram. Also, dense breast tissue may increase your risk for breast cancer. This information about the result of your mammogram is given to you to increase your awareness.
“Use this information to talk with your health care provider about whether other supplemental tests in addition to your mammogram may be appropriate for you, based on your individual risk. A report of your results was sent to your ordering physician. If you are self-referred, a report of your results was sent to you in addition to this summary.”
The committee, which includes state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, unanimously approved the bill, which now moves on to the Senate Rules Committee.