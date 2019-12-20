The right change is no change at all, according to a recommendation approved Wednesday by the state Senate Study Committee on Revising Voting Rights for Nonviolent Felony Offenders.
Committee Chairman Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, said his thoughts going forward were, the next step should be an effort focused solely on defining the concept of “moral turpitude.”
“No political pun intended, but we’re attempting to eat an elephant,” Robertson said. “The two responsibilities of the study committee that I saw, from walking in, was not only to address non-violent felons and their disenfranchisement from voting in Georgia, but also to possibly define ‘moral turpitude.’
“And defining moral turpitude in Georgia law and Georgia codes pertaining to everything from health care professionals to our brothers and sisters who are officers of the court, and to law enforcement and everything else, is a herculean effort unto itself, and most likely something that may need to be — at a future time, if taken up — taken up as a separate issue from voting rights.”
State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, wanted the committee to look at naming specific crimes that would result in the removal of voting privileges.
“On the 127 felonies that would be ‘disqualifying felonies,’ just to make note that in Alabama there’s only 65 disqualifying felonies, and I believe Mississippi only has 22 disqualifying felonies,” Jones said. “So, we actually, we’d be going further than Alabama and Mississippi would on actually disqualifying felonies.
“And, this would be similar to what both of those states actually did, which was list out the felonies that would disqualify, instead of trying to come up with sort of an amorphous or general definition of moral turpitude. Alabama and Mississippi both stated, well these are going to be the crimes that disqualify you from voting, and the benefit of that is it can easily be added to or subtracted (from) by the legislature at its pleasure on each legislative session.”
He said the moral turpitude phrase is by definition, or lack thereof, more expansive in the number of people covered. Jones later added he had a problem with the options set before the committee on which they were to vote — Option One is essentially the status quo, with no change, and Option Two made voting universal for felons, not just nonviolent felons, and would be a non-starter if proposed to the full legislature.
Robertson said he hopes to continue the policy discussion into the coming session.
“My hope is to have a conversation with the president pro tem, and to make this a priority of the Senate, and also during the Voter Rights Caucus that takes place during the session, of which I’m fortunate enough to be the co-chair that we can also continue the conversation in that forum,” Robertson said. “That would give us an opportunity not only to have public discussions, but also have bipartisan discussions concerning this issue.”
The committee voted along party lines, 3-2, to agree to Option One, which, according to Robinson, was, “To continue upholding (Article II), Section I, Paragraph III, Exemptions to Right to Register and Vote, Subparagraph A of the Georgia Constitution, which states, ‘No person who has been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude may register, remain registered or vote except upon completion of the sentence.’”