Senate candidate returns to Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black believes it is to a two-candidate race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and a chance to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.
Black, who was campaigning in the Golden Isles Friday, stopped by The News for an update on his campaign. He said the race for the party’s nomination, according to recent polls, is between him and University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker.
“At this juncture in the campaign, we’re in a pretty good place,” Black said.
Latham Saddler, an Atlanta banking executive and former Navy SEAL officer, and Kelvin King, a small business owner and Air Force veteran from Atlanta, are also candidates for the GOP Senate nomination.
While Black and Walker have campaigned in the same venues recently, they have never had a face-to-face debate on the issues. Black said he is willing to debate his opponent “anytime, anywhere.”
He said Walker’s campaign holds very controlled public appearances where the audience is hand picked, no media or cellphones allowed, and Walker appears in a green room.
“That’s a very strange way to campaign,” he said. “At this point in the campaign, we’re in a pretty good place.”
One of the biggest differences in platforms is Walker’s position in immigration, Black said.
“He supports a pathway to citizenship for people who are already here now,” he said. “That’s the wrong opinion.”
Black questioned if Walker voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, saying there is no record of Walker voting until the 2020 elections. Trump has endorsed Walker for the nomination.
Black, who is serving his 12th year as state agriculture commissioner, said he has the experience needed to be an effective U.S. senator. He dealt with banks, environmental agencies, business leaders and federal regulators on a regular basis.
“I make hard calls for Georgia every day,” he said. “I’m confident in my ability to go to work immediately. You need a lot of help to do this job. I’m a problem solver.”
Black said he’d work to build relationships with federal officials to build the support needed to pass legislation beneficial to Georgians. And he has the experience needed to accomplish his goals.
“What you’ve done in the past is a clear indicator of future outcomes,” he said. “We have to understand this is a job. I believe people are ready for a serious approach. This is no game.”
Events during the past year have divided the Republican Party which has seen incumbents challenged by fellow party members.
“People want to see a unified vision about winning in November,” he said. “These are ultimately unifying goals.”
In Coastal Georgia, Black said the ports are a critical part of the economy. Technical education and labor force shortages are among his concerns.
One solution to the disagreements over some of the infrastructure legislation in Congress could be to consider smaller, more specific proposals with no riders attached that could generate opposition.
Black said he learns every time he campaigns.
“Each time I did, I got better,” he said. “I hope it makes me sharper on the other side.”