Senate candidate King campaigns in the Golden Isles

Kelvin King believes his experience in the military and as owner of a successful construction company qualifies him to serve in the U.S. Senate. That was his message Monday while speaking at a meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club.
King was in the Golden Isles on Monday to explain why he believes he is the best candidate for the job among the four Republicans seeking the nomination.
His focus is on winning the party’s nomination and beating incumbent Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in the November general election.
The former Air Force captain served as a procurement officer. King said that experience gives him a good understanding of government spending.
“I know fiscal matters in government,” he said. “It’s incumbent to have somebody who understands fiscal matters in government.”
King said he used his military training to start his own construction firm, Osprey Management, which he said has been named twice as a fastest-growing business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
“I’m living the American dream,” he said.
He said the Republican Party is fractured, but it can be repaired.
“What unites our party is the American dream,” he said. “I want to serve this country yet again as a U.S. senator.
King described himself as a “construction guy” who wants a strong economy and a reduction in government spending.
Paying people to stay home during the pandemic hurts business, he said.
“COVID is not the problem. It’s the government response to COVID,” he said.
He criticized Democrats for providing “bad leadership” and trying to suppress conservative opinions.
“We’ve got to protect our constitutional rights,” he said. “The conservative voice and messaging is most needed right now.”
King said he struggles to understand how Warnock, a minister, is pro choice.
“It makes no sense to me,” he said. “He has the media on his side, and he can talk. He’s a pastor.”
People need a senator who understands the needs of both urban and rural Georgians, he said.
King said he is prepared to fight as hard as needed to win the election.
“I consider myself a gentleman, but I’ll hit you in the mouth if I need to,” he said. “I’m in nobody’s pocket and will work for you.”
After King’s speech, a presentation was made to explain changes in local elections.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, spoke at the meeting about new voting laws.
Absentee voting is still allowed in the state with presentation of a Georgia driver’s license or ID number, social security number or a copy of any government-issued photo ID.
Only one drop box will be available, and it will be in the Board of Elections office where it will be under constant live and video surveillance.
A second Saturday of early voting will be offered and people can cast their early vote at any polling place.
Redden expressed confidence in the voting machines, saying they were tested for months for accuracy. The machines are not connected to a network of any sort, and the results are printed out and hand-delivered to state officials to ensure the integrity of the votes.