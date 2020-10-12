During a campaign stop on St. Simons on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-9, offered a simple guide to those voting in the crowded special election for U.S. Senate.
“There are 20-something names,’’ Collins told the crowd at a meet and greet at Coastal Kitchen. “The third person is Doug Collins. You don’t need to go any farther.”
Indeed, the person he must beat is 13th on the list, fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler, who Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to fill the Senate seat when Johnny Isakson retired at the end of 2019.
Collins made a campaign swing that included a stop in St. Simons and another in Brunswick on Saturday night.
But he didn’t campaign just for himself. He also supported President Trump and David Perdue, Georgia’s other Republican U.S. senator who is opposed by Democrat John Ossoff in his re-election bid.
“We need to make sure Joe Biden stays in the basement and Donald Trump stays in the White House,’’ he said.
After greeting a lot of people in a crowded room, Collins told The News that there is no doubt either he or Loeffler will be in a runoff with Democrat Raphael Warnock.
“Warnock will be there,’’ he said of the runoff.
Two other Democrats, Ed Tarver, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and Matt Lieberman have refused calls to drop out to give Warnock a shot at getting enough votes to avoid a runoff.
Collins said he knows he trails Loeffler in many of the polls but that he has long stood on conservative positions that Loeffler just recently assumed.
“It all goes back to this idea of who’s authentic and who’s not,’’ he said.
He’s not surprised the polls show him trailing “when you’ve had $30 million spent against you,’’ he said of the amount Loeffler is spending on TV ads.
He’s spent about $1.5 million but promised the crowd he’ll do more.
“We feel real good about where we’re at,’’ he said. “We’re going to be outspent. We know that.”
He predicted that Georgia Republicans will make a better showing at the polls.
“We had a lot of voters who didn’t show up in 2018’’ in one of the most Republican districts, and that resulted in a better showing for Democrats, he said.
As usual, he returned to his favorite subject, Donald Trump, and noted the Democrats are blaming Trump for the economic downturn from the pandemic. Had Trump not been in office, the economy wouldn’t be nearly as good and the fall would have been worse, he said.
If Collins finishes in one of the two top spots with Warnock, it will be a race between Baptist preachers. Warnock is pastor of iconic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and Collins is himself a Baptist preacher who once filled a pulpit in Gainesville. He gave the invocation before he spoke to a crowd outside under sunny skies.
As Lisa, his wife of 32 years, introduced him, she told the crowd that Collins has a servant’s heart and said that as a congressman he has repeatedly helped people outside his district.
“Doug is someone you can believe in. What he says is what he means,’’ she said.
In choosing between him and Loeffler, all people have to do is look at what they’ve done, he said.
While he was defending Trump in the impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate, Loeffler was accepting her appointment. He also asserted Loeffler has appeared with Stacy Abrams, who came close to beating Brian Kemp in the 2018 governor’s race, and that she allowed Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest provider of abortions, to set up and provide information at an Atlanta Dream game, the WNBA team of which she is part owner.
Early voting begins today in Georgia.