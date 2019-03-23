Senate approves abortion ban after five-hour debate

The bill banning most abortions in Georgia after six weeks passed the state Senate on Friday by a vote of 34-18, and moves on to Gov. Brian Kemp, who led public messaging on the bill, and said he intends to sign it.
The vote came after more than five hours of emotional debate. State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, presented the bill. With state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, excused to attend a funeral, Unterman was the only female Republican member of the chamber in attendance.
Unterman said she came to the issue of being passionately against abortion and supportive of women’s health after problems with her own reproductive health led to a full hysterectomy at 22 and, because of a lack of hormone therapy, severe effects from menopause at 25. However, after finding proper health care, and seeking to adopt, she said she saw the courage of women who give up their children for adoption.
“It is the ability of one mother to hand over their tiny, swaddled, brand-new newborn and essentially let go,” Unterman said. “Let go, giving life to another mother. A mother who craves life, who is awaiting another heartbeat to cherish, to love and give every ounce of energy for that newborn to have a better life. The adoptive mother witnesses courage, strength and dignity from the birth mother.”
State Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain and chairwoman of the Senate Democratic Caucus, described a situation that happened to a friend of hers, in high school in the late 1950s in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“When I was in high school, a young friend and classmate found herself in a scary position — she was pregnant and she was desperate,” Butler said. “With few options available, she took matters into her own hands. My friend lived in the projects, and met her fate with a hanger. Both she and her baby died. When they found her, the baby lie dead inside of her.”
Butler, who chose the Dalkon Shield intrauterine device in the early 1970s, said she was lucky that it only led to her own hysterectomy, while other women suffered infections and several died. She said she wanted then and now to control her own — and other women to control their own — health decisions, yet the right to do so continued to be reduced.
“Make no mistake, we know you — people who on one day will come to this chamber and propose laws to cut funding for medical care of mothers and babies, and come in the next day to pass law in the name of life,” Butler said. “That doesn’t serve to do anything more than make it harder for our most vulnerable people to receive the health care they need.”
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, reached back more than 150 years for his analogy, discussing Georgia’s adoption of its bill of rights.
“The controlling provision of that bill of rights that is key for our debate today states that the protection to person and property is the paramount duty of government,” Ligon said. “We first adopted our bill of rights in 1861, and ironically Georgia’s bill of rights arose out of the secession convention. And yet the legislators who adopted our bill of rights and the people of this state who ratified it within the 1861 revised constitution, failed to consider there was an unrecognized class of the human family who could not enjoy the protections of their newly adopted bill of rights.
“Such high and lofty words, whether they appeared in our federal constitution or in our Georgia constitution meant nothing for those under the institution of slavery, until after the end of the Civil War and the passage of the 13th and 14th amendments.”
Ligon said the unrecognized class today is the unborn.
“Now, we have plenty of scientific evidence to guide our discussion today, and it’s not my purpose to go over scientific facts as much as it is to say that as our society gains scientific knowledge, and is more enlightened over time, the appropriate recognition of that knowledge must be reflected in our legal system,” Ligon said.
State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, presented the minority report on the bill. She said that currently, state law bans abortions after 20 weeks, despite the fact a fetus can’t survive outside the uterus at that time, and yet with this bill, it effectively bans abortions not only before viability, but before the woman or girl would know they’re pregnant.
“Cruelest of all, to demand that a victim of incest file a police report before being able to terminate a pregnancy at its earliest stages, is horrifying,” Jordan said. “Or that of a victim of rape. Each of you sits here in judgment of a situation you could never comprehend. And dictate what a woman can or cannot do with her body — with her life?”
She pointed to provisions within the legislation, H.B. 481, which would not only provide for criminal prosecution of the woman and her doctor, but invite scrutiny of women who miscarry and invite criminal investigation and prosecution of a woman behaving in a “risky” manner while pregnant.
“But let me be clear, the deepest, darkest times of my life have occurred in the presence of, and with, my physician,” Jordan said. “You see, I’ve been pregnant 10 times. I have seen what many of you in here have called a heartbeat 10 times, but I have only given birth twice.”
She said she lost seven pregnancies at different points before 20 weeks, and one girl after five months.
“I have laid on the cold examination table while a doctor desperately looked for a heartbeat,” Jordan said. “I have been escorted out the back door of my physician’s office so as to not upset the other pregnant women in the waiting area, my grief on full display, and uncontainable. I have been on my knees time after time in prayer to my God about my losses. I have loved each and every single one of those potential lives, and my husband and I have grieved each passing.”
Jordan said that no matter what happened she remained with the belief that each woman should be afforded the fundamental right to privacy to make their own decisions in consultation with their God and family.
No matter the intense feelings expressed Friday in the well of the Senate, a court challenge is expected — H.B. 481’s proponents hope it leads to a federal Supreme Court ruling that allows for the virtual outlawing of abortion, while the bill’s opponents are seeking something a little different.
A federal judge blocked a similar bill in Kentucky from enforcement the day that state’s governor signed it into law. Bills like H.B. 481 are undergoing similar journeys elsewhere in the country.