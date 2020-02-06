WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.
Glynn County Republicans are cheering the outcome and note Mitt Romney, R-Utah, didn’t do himself any favors when he voted with Democrats.
With Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, senators sworn to do “impartial justice” stood at their desks to state their votes for the roll call — “guilty” or “not guilty” — in a swift tally almost exclusively along party lines. Visitors, including the president’s allies, watched from the crowded gallery. Roberts read the declaration that Trump “be, and is hereby, acquitted of the charges.”
The outcome Wednesday followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House to Mitch McConnell’s Senate, reflecting the nation’s unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.
What started as Trump’s request for Ukraine to “do us a favor” spun into a far-reaching, 28,000-page report compiled by House investigators accusing an American president of engaging in shadow diplomacy that threatened U.S. foreign relations for personal, political gain as he pressured the ally to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the next election.
No president has ever been removed by the Senate.
A politically emboldened Trump has eagerly predicted vindication, deploying the verdict as a political anthem in his reelection bid. The president claims he did nothing wrong, decrying the “witch hunt” and “hoax” as extensions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian 2016 campaign interference by those out to get him from the start of his presidency.
Trump’s political campaign tweeted videos, statements and a cartoon dance celebrating that he was “vindicated.” Trump himself tweeted that he would speak from the White House on Thursday about “our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax.”
The Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there will always be “a giant asterisk next to the president’s acquittal” because of the Senate’s quick trial and the Republicans’ rejection of witnesses.
A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But two-thirds “guilty” votes would have been needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office. The final tallies fell far short.
On the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, the vote was 52-48 favoring acquittal. The second, obstruction of Congress, also produced a not guilty verdict, 53-47.
Romney, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, was the only Republican to break broke with the GOP.
Romney choked up as he said he drew on his faith and “oath before God” to announce he would vote guilty on the first charge, abuse of power. He voted to acquit on the second.
While the result of this entire process may have been baked-in the moment House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment — there was no time in which enough Senate Republicans to throw the outcome into doubt considered anything other than acquittal — the local and state Republicans celebrated the vote.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic that the Senate, the Republicans, chose … to acquit President Trump,” Glynn County Republican Party Chairwoman Ginny Hall said. “And the Glynn County Republican Party is 100 percent behind our president and his agenda.”
In regard to Romney’s vote to convict on the abuse of power charge, she said, “I think he put a hole in his boat.”
U.S. Sen. David Perdue said in a statement that House Democrats used impeachment as a political weapon.
“Even with 17 fact witnesses in the U.S. House, 193 videos of testimony and over 28,000 pages of documents, the House Managers failed to make a compelling case for either article of impeachment,” Perdue said. “It’s time to put this dark chapter behind us and get back to work and deliver even more results for the American people.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, reflected similar themes in his statement.
“It’s a tragedy that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle wasted so much of the American people’s time on this witch hunt,” Carter said. “I applaud President Trump for not letting this sham get in his way and still delivering wins for hardworking Americans like the USMCA (trade deal) while facing constant attacks.”