U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock spent much of Friday in Camden County, where he met with Navy families about their concerns before touring Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the afternoon.
Warnock said his tour of the Navy base with a fleet of ballistic missile and guided missile submarines was an “eye opening experience.”
“Georgia is a military state,” he said. “I’m proud of our resources. The most precious resource is our men and women in uniform.”
Earlier in the day, Warnock met with military families from Kings Bay, where he heard their concerns about base housing, education and health care.
Warnock expressed his support for the ongoing effort to keep construction of the new Columbia-class submarines on schedule. The base is undergoing a $1 billion renovation in preparation for the first boats to arrive later this decade.
The new fleet will replace the aging Ohio-class submarines ported at Kings Bay and a base in Bangor, Wash. The first boats will be ported at Kings Bay.
Ballistic missile submarines are armed with nuclear missiles that are considered one of the most important deterrents to nuclear war because the submarines spend most of their time at sea under water where they cannot be detected.
Warnock also met with St. Marys officials to discuss the city’s needs. City manager Robert Horton said appreciated Warnock’s visit to the city.
The proposed infrastructure program will address transit, roads, ports, airports and climate change, he said. And funding just won’t go to the larger cities, he said.
“Smaller towns will also get funding,” he said. “I’m going to use my influence.”