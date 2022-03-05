The federal government will provide $14.6 million to build a fourth berth for auto carriers at the Colonels Island terminal, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said Friday during a visit to the port.
Ossoff also announced that he would introduce a bill next week called the Port of Brunswick Navigation Act that would ultimately authorize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve the shipping channel.
“I have coastal Georgia on my mind every hour of every day,’’ Ossoff said.
The added capacity at the port would provide more good paying jobs, and Ossoff said he has been assured the workforce exists to handle the additional traffic.
The Georgia Democrat made the announcement against the 646-foot backdrop of the Japanese-flagged Precious Ace, a vehicle carrier that arrived from Charleston about 11 a.m. The additional berth is expected to be constructed just east of the three existing berths.
Ossoff said the increased capacity will support broader auto industry shipments and not just imports. The KIA plant in Georgia is adding production lines and some of the autos produced there will be exported, Ossoff said.
“It’s not unusual at all for us to have three ships at a time,’’ said Jamie C. McCurry Jr., chief administrative officer for the Georgia Ports Authority.
Colonels Island has plenty of land to expand auto processing capacity but can do so only if there are enough berths to serve it, he said.
Ossoff’s office said the $14,647,284 will come in the form of a grant from the Maritime Administration Port Infrastructure Development Program. Not only will it provide needed capacity at what is already the nation’s second busiest roll-on, roll-off cargo port, it will also enable the port to more efficiently accommodate the larger vessels that can accommodate 7,000 or more vehicles, Ossoff’s office said.
Those ships are becoming the industry standard for ships calling on U.S. ports.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said the announcements are great news for Brunswick because it will provide better jobs to many city residents.
It will give many people a path to better jobs that enable them to take better care of their families, he said.
Brunswick bar pilot Bruce Fendig said the Corps of Engineers study should ultimately allow more auto carriers to pass through the harbor and allow bigger ships to call on the port. Ships are getting bigger every year, he said.
Although Ossoff did not describe the scope of the work on the channel, it is expected to widen a couple of turns in the channel, including one near where the new berth will be located.
Kenny Thorpe, president of Local 1423 of the International Longshoreman’s Association, said there are about 600 workers at the port, about 330 of whom have union cards.
Many of them are Brunswick residents but some live outside Glynn County, Thorpe said.
“That’s the blessing of this announcement,’’ he said. “There will be more ways workers can provide for their families. They’ll have better homes and be able to send their kids to college.
“The jobs will grow. The city will grow. The county will grow. My membership loves it.”
With more ships coming, workers will gain more seniority and earn more income because work is assigned by seniority, Thorpe said.