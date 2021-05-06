Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.
He also announced millions of dollars in federal assistance to Camden County and millions more for its public school system.
“It was a great opportunity to inspect the base,” Ossoff said.
His visit included a tour of the ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming, the dry dock and a lunch with enlisted sailors without their commanding officers.
“I was so impressed by the excellent young people serving,” he said. “I am here to serve military families. My office is here as a resource.”
Ossoff said the sailors talked about crowded housing, parking and support for spouses and their families during their lunch.
He left Kings Bay impressed with the sailors and expressed his support of the role the base plays to prevent nuclear war.
“This base plays an absolutely essential role in national security,” he said.
Kings Bay will continue to play an important role in national security with the arrival of the new Columbia-class submarines later this decade.
The base itself is undergoing major renovations at a cost of more than $1 billion in preparation for the arrival of the new subs.
Before leaving the base, Ossoff announced that Camden County will receive $10.6 million in direct federal support as part of the American Rescue Plan. Camden schools will receive $15.8 million to ensure they can safely reopen.