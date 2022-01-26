State Sen. Sheila McNeill, reversing an earlier decision, announced Tuesday she will not seek a second term of office this year.
McNeill, on the last year of her first two-year term, announced in late 2021 an intention to run in 2022 but now says she will leave the senate at the end of the current term.
“I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming election as I had planned to due to my husband’s recent health issues,” she said in a statement issued to the media, adding that it has been an honor to serve.
She is married to Arlie McNeill.
“I will be finishing out my term and you can still reach out to my office with any concerns or questions you have,” she said.
McNeill released a statement Nov. 28, 2021, on her Facebook page announcing that she had left a special session because her husband had been hospitalized. He was diagnosed with colon cancer, according to the post.
“We spent 14 days in the hospital and a major surgery. Thank you to everyone who sent prayers, called us and thought of us during our hospital stay,” McNeill said in the November statement.
Her departure comes at a time when her District 3 will include all of Charlton County and take in a part of Ware County under the state’s new redistricting plan. The district also includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and Brantley counties.
New district lines will go into effect in 2023.
“I am still working on several pieces of legislation before my term is over and I am still fighting for District 3 during this session,” she said.
“We thank you all for the phone calls and prayers for our family and ask you to continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”
The only other candidate to announce for District 3 Senate to date is former state Rep. Jeff Jones, a St. Simons Island Republican.
Jones wishes the McNeill family well.
“Our prayers are with the McNeill family,” he said. “I’ve known Arlie for more than 20 years and wish him nothing but the best in his care. He’s a great guy.
“Sen. McNeill’s decision to focus her time and energy caring for Arlie is the same decision I would make under similar circumstances — family first.”
The primary is set for May 24 and the general election Nov. 8.