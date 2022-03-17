Sen. McNeill on losing side of vouchers, betting
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, was one of 20 Republican senators voting yes on a failed attempt to provide parents thousands of dollars in vouchers for private schools or homeschool for their children.
The measure, advocated by Senate Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, failed 29-20.
Eight Republicans joined Democrats in defeating the bill.
The bill would have provided $6,000 to parents whose children were home-schooled or enrolled in private school for at least six weeks.
McNeill also voted in favor of allowing Georgians to decide whether to legalize betting on horse racing, but it was rejected when it failed to receive the two-thirds requirement in a 33-20 vote.