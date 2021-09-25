A national environmental group is questioning the bird fatality figure cited by a state senator and says it’s unlikely wind turbines will be headed for waters off Georgia’s coastline anytime soon.
Diana Godlevskaya, program associate with the Southeastern Wind Coalition, said the figure cited by state Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, in an article in The News Monday is much higher than the estimate provided by the Audubon Society.
The Southeast Wind Coalition is a nonprofit organization that works to advance the wind industry, including land-based wind, offshore wind, wind imports, and the industry’s supply chain. Its board of directors includes representatives from the Southern Company, the parent company of Georgia Power, and Duke Energy.
McNeill claimed in the Monday article windmills caused as many as one million bird deaths.
“Wind turbines are a tiny fraction of all bird deaths,” Godlevskaya said.
“In federal waters that are further from shore, the avian impact is even smaller as there are significantly fewer avian species than closer to shore,” she said. “The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and National Environmental Policy Act process require extensive avian data and analysis to ensure any wind development will not be harmful to birds.”
Federal waters start three miles out.
The Audubon Society estimates the number of birds killed when flying into the windmills at between 140,000 and 500,000.
“A ‘fun’ fact we often share is that sadly the largest mortalities for birds are caused by outdoor cats, followed by collisions with glass and vehicles,” Godlevskaya said.
The Audubon Society states in its online site that it supports properly sited windmills as a clean energy replacement for carbon-based fuels in this era of climate change. The coalition also supports them.
The Center for a Sustainable Coast on St. Simons Island also refuted McNeill’s fatality number, criticizing it as inaccurate and too high.
McNeill said Friday she is still opposed to wind farms off the Georgia coast.
“I have to agree with Congressman Buddy Carter that a decision this critical should be up to the local coastal communities and Georgia residents, not the federal government,” she said. “Until all concerns are addressed Georgia should not be included in offshore energy plans.”
Carter, whose district includes Coastal Georgia counties, noted in his comments in the same Monday news article that the General Assembly had expressed reservations about placing the giant turbines in state waters, which extend three miles out to sea from shore.
“While I recognize the need for and value of American-made energy, I will not support development off Georgia’s coast until those concerns have been resolved,” Carter told The News.
The issue of windmills seaward of the coasts of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas surfaced in a bill approved by the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee earlier this month.
Godlevskaya is doubtful the bill will impact Georgia.
“The bill language only reestablishes the federal government’s authority to hold lease sales for offshore wind development off the Atlantic Coast,” Godlevskaya said.
She said it does not offer incentives.
“The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is prioritizing states with proactive state policy and established offshore wind goals,” she said. “These states include California, Virginia, North Carolina, and those in the Northeast. This makes it unlikely that BOEM would identify wind energy areas off the coast of Georgia in the near future.”
While agreeing visual impacts are a valid concern, Godlevskaya said the federal lease areas suitable for wind development are far enough from shore that impact is often minimal, if they can be seen at all.
“Visual impacts are also addressed throughout the BOEM leasing process where concerned communities can provide public comment,” she said.
A joint two-year study by Georgia Tech and Southern Company concluded in 2007 that wind farms off Tybee and Jekyll islands are feasible. Of the two, the report said Tybee would be the more ideal location because windmills would be less visible from the beach there.
State Rep. Buddy DeLoach, a Republican whose House District 167 includes a part of St. Simons, also opposed wind farms off the coast in the article Monday.