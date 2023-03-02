State Sen. Mike Hodges has some advice for those behind a mail campaign aimed at his position on Georgia’s Certificate of Need laws.
The recommendation of the St. Simons Island Republican: try something else.
Sponsors of the mailout want to get rid of Georgia’s Certificate of Need requirements, which control what medical services hospitals can offer. Hodges does not.
“It’s not having the effect that they want,” Hodges said. “They could be more effective if they lobbied the legislature.”
The mailout began arriving in mailboxes in the district Tuesday urging residents to phone Hodges and tell him to support Senate Bill 162, which calls for the elimination of CON.
The mailout claims CON laws are outdated and give “elected bureaucrats power over your health care.” It refers recipients to an internet site, endtheconga.com, where Amercians for Prosperity criticizes CON laws for killing competition and driving up the cost of health care.
Hospitals seeking expansion or wanting to offer additional medical services must apply to the Georgia Department of Community Health for approval before proceeding. A review panel can reject or accept the request.
Hodges has no qualms with the opposing group.
“These are good people,” Hodges said. “They really believe CON is a bad thing for public health.”
But not everything about CON is hunky-dory. Hodges joined a majority of senators Monday in passing an exclusion to the law. Senate Bill 99, which passed 42-13 in the upper chamber, exempts rural hospitals and communities with populations below 50,000 from CON requirements.
The measure now goes before the House.
Southeast Georgia Health System, where Hodges is a member of the board, operates hospitals in Brunswick and in Camden County.
“Ultimately I don’t expect it to have any negative effect on Southeast Georgia Health System, and that’s the reason I voted for it,” Hodges said.
The freshman senator feels good about his initial weeks in the 40-day law-making session.
“Things are going really good,” Hodges said. “I am enjoying the experience. It is very educational.
“They say making laws is like making sausage. I’m finding that is true. It’s a messy process, but it’s a fun process. I’m enjoying it.”
