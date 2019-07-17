Living on the coast offers residents a front-row seat to observe the ongoing effects of climate change. Some effects, though, are taking place in small ways that are challenging to notice without looking closely.
As sea levels rise, habitats across the Golden Isles are changing. And one species feeling the full effects of these rising waters is the seaside sparrow, whose nests are frequently destroyed by the higher tides.
Conservationists are paying close attention to these changes and are working to raise awareness among the general public. Corina Newsome, a graduate student at Georgia Southern University, will share her research Thursday into how the seaside sparrows have been affected, and she will connect her findings to the larger scope of potential climate change concerns.
“My study system is the seaside sparrow, but this is the threat to anything living on the coast — birds, mammals, people,” Newsome said. “I have just been able to see it very clearly with this bird.”
Her talk is part of an ongoing Georgia Sea Turtle Center Seminar Series hosted at the center, which is part of the Jekyll Island Authority. David Steen, a research ecologist at the center, began the series in 2018 to provide opportunities for researchers to share their work with the center staff and JIA employees, as well as the local community.
“I think it’s really useful for the folks working at JIA and the GSTC in particular to understand that we are part of a large scientific community and see how our research projects are informed by the latest science,” Steen said. “I also think meeting new researchers and learning about how they conduct their research programs is valuable professional development for our staff and AmeriCorps members.”
A wide variety of scientists from the southeastern United States have taken part in seminar series so far.
“I hope that these talks are of interest to community members,” Steen said. “Impactful scientists and conservationists are coming in from all over to talk to us right here on Jekyll Island. I think it is a unique opportunity to hear from these visiting scientists talking about issues they are passionate and understand the work they are doing to understand and conserve wildlife.”
Newsome’s talk will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mosaic Classroom at the center. Newsome’s presentation is titled “Climate Change and the Salty Sparrow: Understanding Seaside Sparrow Nest-Predation Threat in a Variable Landscape.”
Her research right now focuses on the conservation of the seaside sparrow, which is a species that is particularly threatened by climate change due to sea level rise.
“It kind of pretty immediately eliminates usable habitat for them, since they live in the marsh,” Newsome said. “One of the unfortunate circumstances that results from sea level rise is when they build their nests in the marsh, and the tides are getting on average higher than what they are used to, their nests will get flooded and they’ll lose a nest.”
The birds will then nest higher, which exposes them to more predators. As sea levels continue to rise and more nests are flooded, and then built higher and made more visible to predators, the birds’ ability to adapt will be constrained, Newsome said. Her research focuses on nest predation, and she’s collecting data on what kind of predators are finding the nests and where that occurs most often in the birds’ breeding habitat.
“Once they start to lose a lot of their breeding habitat to sea level rise and the marsh gets smaller and smaller and more fragmented, we are going to have to do something to protect the populations that still exist,” Newsome said.
Public outreach, along with wildlife conservation, is one of Newsome’s main goals in her work, she said. She also aims to ensure that younger students, particularly from ethnic and socioeconomic groups that are underrepresented in wildlife biology careers, are given opportunities to consider pursing these careers. She’s founded several programs that make those opportunities possible.
Before beginning her graduate school program at Georgia Southern, Newsome worked as a zookeeper in Nashville, where she started a Pathway to Animal Care Careers program that allowed students in high schools with high enrollment in the free and reduced lunch program to come shadow her in her job.
And at Milone University, where she received her undergraduate degree, Newsome founded a program that partnered with high schools to provide wildlife education to students. The program also gave students the chance to spend time on a college campus.
Young people need to see someone who looks like them doing these jobs, Newsome said. Representation matters significantly, she said, especially for young students trying to match their interests to possible career opportunities.
She hopes the talk on Thursday will also provide that chance for young audience members.
“If there are people who are kids in high school, middle school, whatever, of color, I especially want to have the opportunity to show them that people like them exist in this space,” she said.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is located at 214 Stable Road on Jekyll Island. Those with questions about the seminar can call 912-635-4444.