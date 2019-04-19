Semi truck overturns on causeway during storm

A semitrailer traveling eastbound on the F.J. Torras Causeway was overturned as a strong thunderstorm moved through the area around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle was draped across the concrete barrier dividing the eastbound and westbound lanes, completely blocking both westbound lanes and one of the eastbound lanes.
No one was seriously injured in the rollover of the semi, which occurred in the westbound lane of the Back River Bridge, said Kent Matthews, Glynn County spokesman. At 2:30 p.m., there was still no estimated time on when the wreckage might be cleared and normal traffic flow resumed, he said. At around 3 p.m., public safety officials completely closed both directions of travel on the bridge in order focusing on expediting the process of clearing all lanes, Matthews said.
At 3:20 p.m., Matthews said the causeway could be open in both directions within the hour.
The storm also has affected other parts of the county as people on social media were sharing photos of what appeared to be a funnel cloud near the Wal-Mart at 150 Altama Connector in Glynn County. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville reported no tornadoes touching down, meteorologist Jason Hess said. However, the service's weather station at McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph at 12:39 p.m., he said. The fast-moving storm dropped just under half an inch of rain, Hess said.
Though there were several reports of funnel clouds sighted throughout the Golden Isles, county officials could not confirm any of these touching down, Kent said.
Rod Ellis, Schools Police Chief, said students were placed in the designated shelter locations in each school as a precaution beginning around 12:30 p.m. A tornado warning was issued by the national weather service in Jacksonville as a severe thunderstorm moved through southeast Glynn County and northeastern Camden County, affecting Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island and Brunswick, according to reports.
Elsewhere in the county, strong winds from the storm downed power lines and trees, according to 911 scanner traffic.
County officials urged residents Friday afternoon to avoid traveling on local roads as public safety workers and emergency crews work to clear the causeway and other roads hazards created by the storm. Power outages were reported throughout the county, leaving some intersections without working traffic signals.
Residents were reminded that intersections without working traffic lights are to be treated as four-way stops.
The tornado warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m.