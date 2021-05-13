One thing that is common among the spectators in the ongoing hearings and trials of the three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are shirts and face masks with his likeness and slogans about his death.
Those who didn’t have them Wednesday during a motions hearing for defendants Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had only to drop by Willie J. Anderson’s car in the Glynn County Courthouse parking lot.
Anderson’s Nissan Kicks was covered bumper-to-bumper with T-shirts reading #IRUNWITHMAUD and others on which Arbery and George Floyd shared the chest. The latter proclaimed the two men martyrs and heroes and said “Black Lives Matter.”
After a visit from Sheriff Neal Jump, Anderson looked around nervously.
“I’m not sure I’m in the right spot,’’ he said. “I hope I don’t get more than I bargained for.”
Business wasn’t exactly brisk, but a man parked in the road and shopped from his open window.
“White ones are $10. Black ones $12,’’ Anderson told the man.
“You got a 1X?’’ the would-be customer asked.
Indeed Anderson did have extra large shirts and a deal was struck.
Anderson said he has been in the T-shirt business 25 years, mostly selling those with inspirational messages like the one that played on a Tide laundry detergent logo.
“Tithe,’’ it said, “for a cleaner, fresher soul.”
“Faith is like WiFi,’’ another read. “It’s invisible but has the power to connect you to what you need.”
He did 25 different shirts for Mother’s Day celebrating mothers, grandmothers and even women without children.
A half hour later, two women came by and began looking through the shirts.
Jump said he didn’t really know the rules on such sales in the courthouse parking lot, but he couldn’t stay to figure it out because of an important meeting.