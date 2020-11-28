Stop. Take a deep breath. Now do that 19 more times.
This year’s holiday season concludes the recent months of challenges, stresses and anxieties that have defined 2020. As Christmas approaches and to-do lists grow longer, health and wellness experts recommend practicing self-care in a variety of ways to ensure this year’s busy holiday season is not overwhelming.
Local yoga instructor Connie Brogan recommends cutting down personal to-do lists by 25 percent. Make less food, pare down decorations and focus less on the material and more on experiences with loved ones.
“I have a list to decorate the house, send out Christmas cards, bake, you know, those things everybody does. I think you need to look at that list and cut it by 25 percent at least this year and not put so much effort into how the holidays look but more in how do you feel during the holidays,” she said.
She recommends putting a time limit on your day so that necessary routines for exercise and relaxation are not lost.
“At a certain point in the day, you stop and then the rest of the day is yours,” Brogan said. “You have your dinner, you sit, you read, you do whatever it is you do to relax, but you don’t take that out of the equation during the holidays.”
Equally crucial is maintaining an exercise routine that isn’t sacrificed even on busy days.
“A lot of people take their exercise out of the equation because they don’t have time,” Brogan said. “They take their meditation, they take their yoga, they take all that out and they think, ‘Well I can’t go to that class because I just have this to do.’ Those are things that you don’t skip on.”
Every day, Brogan suggests, find a spot to sit down and take 20 long, slow breaths. Small moments of peace can play a big role on overall mental health, especially during hectic times.
“You take some time out to breathe. You don’t let go of your routine of exercise,” Brogan said. “I don’t care if it’s just outside for a walk. Get a little bit of sunlight every day and realize that nothing is perfect. If you want to think about it, how perfect was last Christmas? Do you even remember what you got?”
Joyce Yeatts, a massage therapist and yoga teacher at Balance Wellness Studio, recommends taking time in the morning to be still and breathe.
“Ten minutes of quiet to start your day can have huge effects on your attitude and how you respond to situations that arise throughout the day,” she said.
Exercise like yoga, bike riding, walking and stretching can also release blocks and tension in the body, she said, and can be an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being outside.
“Try to spend some time in nature every day,” Yeatts said.
Reflecting upon what’s good, rather than focusing on the bad, also helps one stay centered. Yeatts suggests taking a few minutes to write a gratitude list and be thankful for what and who you have in your life. She also recommends reaching out to a friend to ask how they’re doing.
When attending family events — which the CDC recommends only doing with extreme caution if at all this year — it can be beneficial to take some moments to be alone if one begins to feel overwhelmed.
“To me, the noise and the chatter can sometimes be a lot, and even during those times when I’m with my family I’ll step outside and just walk the cul-de-sac at my daughter’s, just some place where it’s a little quieter,” Brogan said. “Just step away from the activity for 10 minutes and breathe. And even if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you cannot hold on to anxiety and breathe deep at the same time. It doesn’t work.”
Stress can affect the body as well as a person’s thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Diseases, aches, pains, insomnia and more are among the negative effects.
Self-care should not be neglected, even during the busiest of times and especially not at the end of one of most challenging years.
“Just try to be present and try not to overwhelm yourself,” Brogan said.