Today is the fourth annual celebration of Juneteenth in Selden Park.

From noon to 4 p.m., Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, play host to over 50 vendors from up and down the coast, food, live music and dance performances, games and activities for kids and the opportunity to get a health checkup, said Nicole Ransom, a member of the festival committee.

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.