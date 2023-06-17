Today is the fourth annual celebration of Juneteenth in Selden Park.
From noon to 4 p.m., Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, play host to over 50 vendors from up and down the coast, food, live music and dance performances, games and activities for kids and the opportunity to get a health checkup, said Nicole Ransom, a member of the festival committee.
“This has always been a free event,” Ransom said. “Come out, have a good time, bring your lawn chairs.”
Titania Cook, who had a hand in the found of the festival, and Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will also deliver remarks.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, which is on a Monday this year. The festival is held on weekends so most people can attend, she said. June 19 is the date in 1865 that slaves in Texas discovered that they were actually free. It’s been formally recognized in states and municipalities for over a century. In 2021, Congress designated it the first federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
“(This festival) predated that,” Ransom said. “This is our fourth year having the festival. Some citizens from Brunswick wanted to have a come-together Juneteenth festival, and because they didn’t have the resources, they asked our organization, the Glynn County Tigers.”
The Glynn County Tigers is a nonprofit fundraising group associated with the local youth football team of the same name.
“The part I enjoy is seeing the Brunswick community coming together, having a great time and learning about Juneteenth,” Ransom said.