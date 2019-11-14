On Tuesday, Glynn County’s Selden Park Advisory Board announced some changes coming to the park and asked the public what it would like to see.
Selden Park has a long and storied history dating back to the very early 20th century when the property was purchased as the new location for the Selden Normal School and Technical Institute.
It began as a dream of the Rev. Samual G. Dent Sr. and was ultimately realized by Brunswick’s black community and some wealthy benefactors.
The school merged with another in Cordelle in 1933, but the property remained a gathering spot for African Americans from all over the Southern U.S. In 1950, during the Jim Crowe era, the property was officially designated a black park.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, some members of the public reminisced about the park’s heyday. County resident Annie Polite said it was the center of African American culture in the region for decades.
Working parents could drop their kids off at the park in the morning and have no doubt they’d pick them up safe and sound after clocking out, said county resident Juan Roberson.
Throughout the town hall, attendees fielded several ideas during the public comment period, such as constructing an amphitheater — harkening back to the park’s time as a common stopover for black musicians on the Chitlin’ Circuit — to partnering with the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Because Selden Park was once a destination for schools across the state, another suggested convincing schools to bring field trips to the park to learn about its history.
Heading into 2020, recreation program manager Nikole Simmons said the park will be hosting several new activities for both kids and adults.
First, she told the attendees about Kids Fun Night for children ages 5-12. Once a month, parents can drop their kids off at Selden Park from 6-10 p.m. while they do whatever they need to do.
“Basically it’s a time for y’all to catch a break once a month, and we’ll do the work and keep them busy for a few hours while you run errands, have a date night, whatever you need to do,” Simmons said. “Now, it ain’t going to go long. I’m not being here until 11 o’clock, so make that date real quick.”
While Simmons said the county wants to keep all programs at Selden as affordable as possible, she does need to replenish supplies. The charge is $5 per child per night, with $1 off for each sibling registered after the first.
The first night is currently set for Feb. 21.
She also introduced two new summer programs at the park’s pools, a daily morning lap swim and morning exercise class called the Water Warriors.
A toddler fitness program for kids ages 3-5 and a homeschool physical education program for children ages 7-14 are aimed at helping not only with motor skills and fitness, but also social skills. The registration period for both runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3 and costs $12.
For adults, the county’s recreation and parks department is starting up a flag football league and ping pong and volleyball nights at Selden Park. Registration for the football league runs from April 1-30 and will cost $350 per team.
Ping pong nights take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays starting in January, while volleyball nights will be held at the same time on Thursdays only.
While it’s not on offer in 2020, Simmons said she’d like to host movies in the park, similar to what the county does in Howard Coffin Park.
For more information on all programs at Selden, call 912-279-2800.
Looking even further ahead, advisory board Chairwoman Dana Roberts-Beckham said the board plans to convert the old headmaster’s house into a museum dedicated to the founding of the old Selden school and some of the major events that have occurred on the property and to seek grant to construct a statue of 34-year park director Genoa Martin.
“My children do not know about that,” said board member Chadrika Johnson. “My generation and the generations after me do not know the amount of history, our history, we have here at Selden Park ... I want to be able to tell my history, I don’t want it to get to a point where somebody else is telling our history.”