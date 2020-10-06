The Southern Environmental Law Center announced last week that seismic blasting efforts will be halted this year in the Atlantic Ocean.
Litigation revealed Oct. 1 that the industry will not pursue efforts to employ seismic blasting to search the Atlantic for offshore petroleum deposits before its permits expire Nov. 30.
The news marked a victory for dozens of organizations and thousands of coastal communities and businesses that have engaged in a years-long legal and public battle challenging the government’s issuance of Incidental Harassment Authorizations, or IHAs. Those authorizations were necessary due to the harmful effects that air-gun bombardment of the sea floor would have on ocean animals, including the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
The IHAs will expire Nov. 30, and currently no mechanism is offered to extend the permits.
“This is a huge victory not just for us but for every coastal community that loudly and persistently protested the possibility of seismic blasting,” said Catherine Wannamaker, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center. “There will be no boats in the water this year, and because this resets the clock, there will be no boats in the water for a long time. And we’ll continue fighting to keep it that way.”
Local nonprofit One Hundred Miles is one of the many organizations that challenged the IAH permits and the seismic blasting plans. The news that seismic blasting efforts will be halted is a win for the endangered North Atlantic right whale species, said Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation for One Hundred Miles.
“We are at a crucial time for the last remaining 400 North Atlantic right whales on the planet,” Keyes said. “Seismic blasting in the Atlantic would sound the death knell for this magnificent species. We are proud to stand alongside hundreds of thousands of Georgians and East Coast residents who have fought against seismic blasting for the protection of our marine mammals, fisheries and ocean-dependent economies.”