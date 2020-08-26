Five years ago, Ann Nermoe launched “Images of a Golden Isle: Saint Simons Island,” a book filled with her beautiful photographs of the familiar and iconic images of the natural beauty found on St. Simons Island.
The book is timeless by design.
“I’m proud of the fact that one of the goals in choosing the photos was to make sure there weren’t any with cars,” said Nermoe. “The focus is on the things that don’t change, and are very familiar.”
Nermoe says that based on the photos taken, she can count on one hand the number of things that have changed since the book was published.
The idea for the book originated with Nermoe’s brother, Joe Ford, who was the original owner of G. J. Ford Bookshop in the Shops at Sea Island. Ford has enjoyed a long publishing career in London and New York City, and one thing he thought this area needed was a coffee table book that would feature the sites of the Golden Isles. He thought it would be a popular gift for special occasions such as weddings, and that tourists would return home with them.
“I had so much fun working with my brother,” she said. “He was in the publishing business for 40 years, and was a great co-writer.”
Ford had lived on St. Simons Island for approximately 10 years when the idea for the book was hatched.
Nermoe, who has lived in the area for 40 years, put herself in a tourist’s shoes as she shot and curated the photos for the book.
In fact, when she was initially planning the book, she considered cycling around the island and shooting the photos, until she thought better of it. What resulted is a 192-page book, with 215 photographs, many of which will be recognized immediately.
Nermoe “divided” the island into four sections – North End, which includes shots of Hampton Point, Christ Church, Cannon’s Point, Fort Frederica and the stables, among others; Mid-Island, with the St. Simons Marina and Gascoigne Bluff; the South End, including the Pier, beach and The Lodge and finally, From the Water.
“I hired Cap Fendig to take me out and explore the island from the water,” Nermoe said, adding that she captured images including the St. Simons Lighthouse, Frederica River, Sea Island Golf Club, Epworth by the Sea and the Pier. “Hardly anyone ever sees the Pier from that direction.”
Not many businesses are featured, but two – Bennie’s Red Barn and the Crab Trap – were included because they have been an integral part of island culture for many years, and they haven’t changed over the decades.
Nermoe provided a map for reference in the book so that people who buy it can retrace her steps and shoot their own images.
“Ninety-five percent of them are on land that’s open to the public,” she said.
“Images of a Golden Isle” is still available, and Nermoe not only wrote the book, she is also responsible for its advertising, marketing, distribution to local merchants and shipping to those who order their copies online.
There are approximately 2,000 copies left, and with it being the fifth anniversary of the book’s publishing date, this seemed like a good time to call attention to the work once again.
Eight local merchants carry it, including GJ Ford Bookshop, The Market at Sea Island, St. Simons Drugs, Two Friends, Viola’s, St. Simons Lighthouse Museum and Market on Newcastle. One retailer, Dutchman’s, is responsible for putting a copy in every room at Hotel Simone.
“It’s also available on Amazon, but I don’t undercut the retailers,” Nermoe said, adding that she signs, packs and ships every copy ordered through the online retail giant.
Nermoe said the book is the perfect gift for any occasion, and is available for $40. A fifth anniversary limited edition copy of the book, each of which is signed and numbered, is protected by a beautiful hard shell case, and comes with a framable 8” X 10” print of Cannon’s Point. These are available, while supplies last, for $75 and can only be purchased directly from Ann through her email.