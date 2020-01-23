When Nakita Foreman spotted fire and smoke coming from the master bedroom Dec. 21 at her home in south Glynn County, motherly instincts kicked in.

Five months pregnant at the time, the mother of three quickly clutched her toddler daughter to her arms and bolted out of the house to safety. But she had not called 911.

Fortunately, the home’s ADT Security Services smoke detector activated. The alert immediately reached dispatcher Dejuanni Edwards at ADT’s monitoring center in Jacksonville. Edwards promptly called 911, which put the wheels in motion for fire engines from the Glynn County Fire Department’s nearby Station 6, 3320 U.S. Highway 17.

Between the county firefighters and a neighboring off-duty law enforcement officer, the fire was extinguished before the home suffered serious damage.

On Monday, ADT arranged a meeting between dispatcher Edwards and Foreman, as well as Foreman’s husband, Jeremy, and their children. Joining the surprise meeting was Glynn County Fire Lt. Dan Maddox, whose Station 6 crew responded to the fire. Also on hand was Sidney Bush, the state law enforcement officer who first responded to Foreman’s call for help.

Additionally, ADT donated $5,000 to the Glynn County Fire Department. That money will go toward improving the department’s services to the public, said firefighter Lt. Kyle Brown, the department’s spokesman.

“We really do appreciate it,” Brown said. “We’ll put that money to good use on new equipment and training to better help us assist and serve the people of Glynn County.”

ADT also donated $5,000 to Bush’s organization of choice, the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.

The fire started as a result of a scented candle left burning while Nakita Foreman was doing some holiday home cleaning, firefighters determined. National Fire Protection Association statistics show that unattended burning candles spark about 1,000 fires annually in the U.S., resulting in 80 deaths, 770 injuries and an estimated $264 million in damage.

Brown strongly suggests folks use caution with burning candles inside homes. Make sure the candle flame is out before leaving a room or going to bed, he said. Do not leave candles burning within a foot of flammable material or objects that can become overly heated. Choose flashlights or battery operated candles to light your home during power outages, he said.

And while not all homeowners can afford professional home security services, Brown said inexpensive battery operated smoke detectors can greatly improve a home’s safety.

“You can get them for 10 bucks at a local hardware store,” he said. “Make sure the batters are tested regularly, and always have an evacuation route and a meeting point planned for you and your family.”

