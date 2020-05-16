Additional video from the unfinished house connected to the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery was released Friday.
According to The Associated Press, an attorney representing the house’s owner released three videos from Dec. 17 taken by a security camera on the property.
In a statement released Friday to The News from S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart — the attorneys representing Arbery’s mother and father — they confirmed that the family has looked at a number of videos from the home under construction.
“We were able to confirm that Ahmaud Arbery appeared in one video,” the statement said. “However, we are unable to confirm that he appeared in any other videos.
“There were frequently people on the construction site both day and night. Ahmaud Arbery seems to be the only one who was presumed to be a criminal and ultimately the only one murdered based on that assumption.”
J. Elizabeth Graddy, the attorney representing homeowner Larry English, said in a statement to The Associated Press that “it now appears that this young man may have been coming onto the property for water. There is a water source at the dock behind the house as well as a source near the front of the structure. Although these water sources do not appear within any of the cameras’ frames, the young man moves to and from their locations.”
The attorneys for the Arbery family said they were thankful that the homeowner came forward with the videos.
“We appreciate the homeowner acknowledging that Mr. Arbery didn’t steal from or damage anything on the property,” the statement said. “It is the homeowner’s opinion, after watching Mr. Arbery’s movements on the video, that he briefly stopped into the home under construction to get a drink of water from the working sinks.”
Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Greg McMichael, 64, were arrested May 7 and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was involved in a number of break-ins in the neighborhood. County police records show only one burglary was reported in the Satilla Shores neighborhood between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23: the theft of a gun from the vehicle of Travis McMichael.