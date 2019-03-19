Sections of Liberty Ship Park to close for bridge maintenance

Sections of Liberty Ship Park at the foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge will be closed this week while the Georgia Department of Transportation conducts maintenance on the bridge.

The picnic area and other areas of Liberty Ship Park will be closed starting today until April 1 while workers conduct bridge maintenance.

A news release from the GDOT states the fishing pier, boat ramp and parking area in the park will remain open throughout the maintenance period.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Author shares little know history of Jekyll Island

Author shares little know history of Jekyll Island

Like so many others, Nick Doms has always been enchanted by the beauty of Jekyll Island. And it’s not just the sweeping live oaks and sandy shores. He’s also been captivated by the lives of those who called the state owned island home.

Oyster mariculture bill goes to Gov. Kemp's desk

Oyster mariculture bill goes to Gov. Kemp's desk

Barring an unlikely veto by the governor, Georgia will have a new coastal industry by this time next year, despite continued opposition by people who would be expected to grow that industry. The state Senate approved House Bill 501 on oyster mariculture Monday by a vote of 35-19. That comes …

Safe Place Week brings awareness to resource for youth in crisis

Safe Place Week brings awareness to resource for youth in crisis

The yellow signs are posted across Glynn County, in windows and on buildings. The diamond-shaped sign, which reads “Safe Place,” designates a location where a youth in crisis can come for help. Inside, there will be a trained person who can get them in touch with an emergency shelter.