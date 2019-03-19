Sections of Liberty Ship Park to close for bridge maintenance
Sections of Liberty Ship Park at the foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge will be closed this week while the Georgia Department of Transportation conducts maintenance on the bridge.
The picnic area and other areas of Liberty Ship Park will be closed starting today until April 1 while workers conduct bridge maintenance.
A news release from the GDOT states the fishing pier, boat ramp and parking area in the park will remain open throughout the maintenance period.
— The Brunswick News