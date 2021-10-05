A section of ship wreckage from the Golden Ray returned to the St. Simons Sound aboard a dry dock barge at midmorning Tuesday, marking the start of part-two in an operation to load a pair of massive shipwreck sections onto the barge Julie B.
The Julie B eventually will transport the two shipwreck sections to the Modern American Recycling Services facility on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Guided by tugboats, the dry barge and its cargo entered the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the salvage site in the sound between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. Its cargo stretching to more than 130 feet above the deck, the dry dock barge eased between the twin hulls of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.
Sturdy polymer straps will secure the sections to the VB 10,000, which will then employ its winches, wire rigging and pulleys to hoist the section off of the dry dock barge. The dry dock barge will then back away, leaving the multi-thousand metric ton Section 6 of the shipwreck suspended from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000.
The barge Julie B will arrive from the East River in Brunswick as early as Wednesday, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The Julie B will follow the dry dock barge’s route between the crane vessel’s hull, after which Section 6 will be lowered to a cradle on the front of the Julie B. This step will occur at the next favorable slack high tide, Himes said.
In Part 1 of the operation, a dry dock barge with the massive Section 3 of the shipwreck did the same three-step dance with the VB 10,000 and the Julie B.
The stretch limo of American barges, the Julie B is the longest barge operating in U.S. waters at 400 feet.
The Julie B will return to a mooring at Mayor’s Point Terminal, where welders will sea-fasten both shipwreck sections to the barge. Guided by tugboats, the Julie B will take both sections on an ocean-borne transit to MARS in Gibson, La.
Once both Section 3 and Section 6 are shipped away, T&T Salvage will focus on removing Section 4, the last half-submerged chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray remaining in the St. Simons Sound.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles. T&T Salvage commenced in November with a plan to use the VB 10,000 to power a cutting chain that tore the shipwreck into eight pieces for removal.
The four outer sections were transported whole to MARS in Gibson.
Section 3 and Section 6 were transported aboard dry dock barges to a site on the East River off of Bay Street in Brunswick, where crews and cranes removed the vehicles in its cargo hold and any environmentally hazardous materials.
Section 5 was cut and lifted earlier this month and is now on the deck of the dry dock barge at the Bay Street site. It will be dismantled into smaller pieces for transport to MARS.
Section 4 likely will also be cut into pieces for transport.
The middle sections took the brunt of damage when the Golden Ray’s port side pounded into a sandbar during the capsizing.