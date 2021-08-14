Section 6 of the shipwrecked Golden Ray is expected to be removed from the St. Simons Sound during slack high tide Saturday afternoon, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes.
A source of oil pollution that fouled St. Simons Island’s southern shorelines beginning July 31, the 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel was secured to the deck of dry dock barge overnight Friday and Saturday morning, Himes said. A tugboat will haul the barge and its cargo up the Brunswick River, beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge and to its berth at a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.
Secured on its side, Section 6 towers to 135 feet from the barge deck. It is 73.5 feet long and 113 feet wide.
Its departure will leave about 153.5 feet of half-submerged wreckage in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
The section was cut from the remains of the half-submerged wreckage on the night of July 30, the separation achieved in eight days by a cutting chain powered by the twin-hulled, 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel.
A river of oil leaked from the shipwreck on the next day’s outgoing tide, the swift currents taking it beneath the containment booms that line the environmental protection barrier and are designed to contain it. Oil fouled marsh habitat, beaches and Johnson Rocks the southwestern corner of St. Simons Island up to Massengale Park. Subsequent attempts by the VB 10,000 to lift Section 6 from the sound resulted in lesser spills in the days that followed. Salvors on Aug. 6 located and blocked an open oil venting pipe in Section 6, stymying the main source of the leaking oil, Himes said. Salvors last week used a crane to pluck some 200 vehicles from the section’s cargo hold last week to lighten its load for the lift.
The VB 10,000 raised Section 6 completely out of the water Friday morning, after which the dry dock barge slid between its twin hulls. The section was lowered into a specially-built cradle on the barge’s deck that afternoon, then welded and secured for transport.
The barge will exit a gate in the environmental protection barrier sometime after today’s 1:25 p.m. high tide in the sound. It will then begin the steady journey to the Bay Street dismantling site, where Section 3 of the shipwreck also is docked.