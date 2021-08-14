Section 6 loaded on to barge for transport

Salvors placed Section 6 of the Golden Ray wreckage onto the deck of a dry dock barge Friday, ridding the St. Simons Sound of a 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel that had polluted the surrounding waters for two weeks.
A tugboat guided the broad barge through an open gate in the environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the salvage site on the early afternoon’s slack tide. The tug then eased the barge between the twin hulls of the VB 10,000 crane vessel. Suspended aloft in the arching girders of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000, Section 6 was then lowered around 3 p.m. into a cradle specifically built to hold it in place on the barge deck.
Salvage workers were welding and fastening the gargantuan hunk of steel in place later in the afternonn, securing it for its short journey out of the sound. Tugboats were to guide the barge and its cargo up the Brunswick River, underneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge and to its berth at a dismantling site on the East River in Brunswick. It was not known late Friday when Section 6 might be sufficiently “sea-fastened” for transit, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
On its side, Section 6 rises to 135 feet above the barge deck. It is 73.5 feet long and 113 feet across. Its removal leaves salvors with one more cut to complete and two sections of the shipwrecked Golden Ray to remove.
Section 6 caused one final oil leak into the sound when the VB 10,000 lifted it completely out of the water around 9 a.m. Friday, Himes said.
Oil-skimmer boats collected oily water that remained contained inside the oil-retention boom that lines the EPB’s surface. Oil that breached the EPB by slipping beneath the boom in the sound’s swift currents was collected in V-shaped vessels known as current busters, Himes said.
There have been no reports that oil from the Friday morning lifting of Section 6 reached shorelines, Himes said.
Oil leaking from Section 6 had already wrought a polluted mess along the beaches and shorelines of St. Simons Island’s south end.
The VB 10,000 powered the cutting chain through the last of the steel holding Section 6 to the remains of the shipwreck on the night of July 30, a comparatively short eight days after cutting began.
But dark clouds of oil breached the EPB the next day on the afternoon’s swift outgoing tides. Thick streaks of oil then evaded the flotilla of boats positioned to contain fuel sheens and oil globules once outside of the EPB.
Oil fouled marsh grasses, beaches and Johnson rocks from the southwest corner of the island up to Massengale Park. Oil continued washing up on the island’s shorelines Sunday. Unified Command deployed dozens of oil pollution cleanup workers immediately to the beaches late on Aug. 7, increasing those numbers as the scope of the environmental degradation increased in the days ahead.
Oil leaked from Section 6 several times during subsequent attempts to lift the section in the week that followed. The VB 10,000 had to lower the section back into the water each time, using the water’s pressure to hold back the oil, Himes said.
Salvors located and plugged an oil venting pipe in the section on Aug. 8, blocking the primary source of leaking oil, Himes said.
Dozens of pollution cleanup workers have shoveled and bagged oiled sand from beaches and applied numerous coats of a sphagnum moss product to the fouled marsh grasses in the past two weeks, Himes said.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Salvors began the operation in November to cut the ship into eight sections for removal from the sound. Section 6 is the sixth section to be cut from the shipwreck.
Section 6 is the second of the four middle sections.
Salvors are using greater care with the middle sections because experts believe this is where the brunt of any structural damage occurred during the capsizing, Himes said. The sections will be dismantled into smaller pieces of about 200 to 500 tons before being transported to the Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) facility in Gibson, La.
The four outer sections were transported whole to Louisiana after being sea-fastened to a traditional barge.
Salvors are using dry dock barges for the middle sections. While not as maneuverable as traditional barges, the broad decks of dry dock barges make for better distribution of weight and ballast, Himes said.
During the past week, the Fuchs crane removed some 200 vehicles from Section 6 to lighten its load, he said.
As for any oil that might remain inside Section 6, the dry dock barge is outfitted with barriers to prevent pollution from spilling over its sides, Himes said.