With the finish line in sight on this interminably protracted salvage operation, the next big step hangs in limbo due to a large and unforeseen source of leaking oil from the shipwrecked Golden Ray into the St. Simons Sound.
Nearly a week after salvors separated Section 6 from the shrinking remains of ship wreckage between Jekyll and St. Simons islands, the 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel hangs suspended from the arching rafters of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.
Leaking oil from Section 6 breached the barrier designed to contain it beginning Saturday, spilling oil onto beaches and environmentally-sensitive marshes on St. Simons Island’s south end.
Reports of beaches splattered with fresh oil continued Wednesday. Fuel sheen splotched with oil globules were reported in the waters east of the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB) surrounding the shipwreck. Tar balls also were spotted late this week on Jekyll Island’s north end beaches and along the shoreline of the tidal Clam Creek near the Jekyll Island Pier, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
In response to the pollution, Unified Command mobilized some 80 workers to police the shorelines this week. They shoveled, raked and bagged oil-fouled sands and treated oiled Johnson Rocks and marsh grasses with a sphagnum-moss product designed to coat and abate the pollutants.
The worst spill since cutting began nine months ago, but the threat of still further environmental degradation remains.
Efforts by the VB 10,000 to hoist the section entirely above the surface this week have resulted in still more oil discharging into the sound, Himes said.
“The reality is that when we lift the section oil is coming out,” Himes said.
To combat this, oil skimming boats and an oil-sucking barge have been located inside the EPB to remove oily water as it appears, Himes said. The VB 10,000 is raising Section 6 at a painstaking pace, attempting to keep oil leaking from within at a manageable rate as the lift progresses.
Tangible signs of progress in the lift are detected only beneath the water, Himes said.
With separation completed late Friday night, the VB 10,000 held the partially submerged Section 6 about five feet above the seabed on Saturday, he said. By Thursday, the section hovered nearly 20 feet above the seabed, Himes said.
Salvors are taking it slow, pausing to address oil leaks at a manageable rate before regrouping to raise the section a little more, Himes said.
“Progress is measured by how high the section can be lifted before they start seeing oil,” he said.
After completion of the previous five cuts into the shipwreck, salvors have managed to lift a section, lower it onto a barge deck, secure it and transport it out of the sound all in a matter of a few days.
A fuel tank and a ballast tank within Section 6 are a likely source of the leaking oil, Unified Command believes. The tank in question was empty of fuel when salvors pumped an estimated 327,000 gallons from a fuel from the Golden Ray’s numerous tanks in the final months of 2019, Himes said.
However, salvors suspect oil trapped inside the Golden Ray’s fuel lines could have flowed back into the tank, Himes said. This would explain such a large deposit of oil still remaining inside the wreck with only about 153.5 feet of the wreck remaining in the sound.
After Section 6 is removed, there will be one more cut left to complete and two more sections to be removed.
It is too hazardous a venture for scuba divers to inspect the tanks in Section 6, Himes said.
“The portside tank on that side was (pumped),” Himes said. “At the time it was empty only water was coming out. It’s possible oil inside the pipe works of the ship migrated back into that tank.”
The slow lift of Section 6 gives salvors an opportunity to inspect its structural integrity, Himes said.
Section 6 is the second of the four middle sections of the shipwreck. Maritime engineers believe the Golden Ray’s midship suffered the brunt of damage when the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
“This section is also part of the ship that would have sustained the most damage during the capsizing,” Himes said. “This gives engineers an opportunity to assess any structural weaknesses.”
The EPB is lined with a dual layer of oil retention boom on its surface, intended to contain oil within so that cleanup teams can address it before it becomes a threat to the surrounding environment.
On Saturday, a thick river of oil was suctioned beneath EPB’s protective boom on the swift outgoing tides and quickly washed up on St. Simons’ southern shorelines.
It was an all-too-familiar scenario, as oily discharges have breached the EPB’s pollution defenses many times in the past months.
Fletcher Sams, director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper, said Unified Command notified him Saturday shortly after the oil discharge started. Sams said Unified Command had 14 oil-pollution-control boats on the water at the time. That would quickly grow to more than 30 boats.
Shoreline cleanup teams went from several dozen Saturday to about 50 on Sunday and up to 70 the next day.
It was too little too late, Sams contends.
“They simply didn’t have sufficient resources on hand when this thing started,” Sams said.
The EPB, which also includes sturdy mesh netting to contain loose vehicles that may eventually number in the hundreds, is a structure without precedent in marine salvaging, Sams said. Based on its performance in the St. Simons Sound, he believes, the EPB may never see its equal.
“It doesn’t work,” Sams said. “If they had tried it somewhere else, they would not have tried it here. I think it’s what they call in the industry a lesson learned.”
Sams repeated a request he has made since late 2019.
“The only way we’ll know how bad this has been is with a Natural Resources Damage Assessment,” Sams said. “There is not much we can do about oil on the beach at this point. We can’t put the genie back in the bottle, but I’ll tell you one thing we can do is get a damage assessment.”
A Natural Resources Damage Assessment (DRDA) can be authorized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as outlined by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring the salvage operation is conducted in accordance with Oil Pollution Act guidelines.
“I understand Fletcher’s sense of urgency,” Himes said. “But that’s a process done independently of the (Unified Command) response. Typically, it is done after the response is complete. That is why we document everything that we do, so that all the information can be reviewed by the agencies involved in conducting an assessment.”
Individuals who see oil in waters and on shorelines near the shipwreck are encouraged to report it to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802.