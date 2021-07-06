Salvors removed another huge chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound before sunrise Monday.
The 3,640-metric-ton Section 3 was hauled away on a dry dock barge following a weekend of preparations.
Towed by tugboat beginning at around 5:45 a.m., the dry dock barge and its lumbering cargo journeyed to a dismantling facility on the East River in Brunswick. Its departure from the St. Simons Sound left behind about 227 feet of the shipwreck, remnants of the 656-foot-long vessel that overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The completion of the Section 3 removal leaves two more cuts and three sections of the half-submerged shipwreck remaining in the St. Simons Sound. It was the fifth section to be removed since cutting began in November.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel completed the cut into the half-submerged shipwreck at around daybreak Thursday, ending an eight-week ordeal stymied by dense steel obstructions and a massive inferno. After a cutting chain powered by the VB 10,000 tore through last of the steel holding it to the rest of the shipwreck, the section was hoisted from the water by sturdy polymer straps that connected the crane vessel’s lifting blocks to lifting lugs secured to the shipwreck.
The VB 10,000 then steered it a short distance from the dwindling remains of the shipwreck. There the massive section was held aloft inside the crane vessel’s arching steel girders.
Salvors spent two days flushing accumulated sediment from the section with hoses from tugboats and using a crane to pluck vehicles and mobile deck portions from inside. This routine “weight shedding” procedure was more crucial for the Section 3 transport, Himes said.
The dry dock barge arrived in the sound Saturday afternoon. It slid between VB 10,000’s twin hulls, after which the crane vessel lowered the section onto a specially-built cradle on the broad deck of the dry dock barge. Salvors then went to work securing the section to the deck’s barge in preparation for Monday’s transit.
“We removed 41 vehicles and a few movable decks, and we continued to reduce sediment buildup in an effort to reduce the overall weight of the section,” Himes said Saturday. “Once the section contacted the cradle and was set onto the dry dock barge, crews began preliminary sea-fastening and ballasting the barge for a short transit to our facility.”
Section 3 is 73 feet long, 113 feet from keel to deck and 135 feet across.
It is the first of the four middle sections to be separated and the first section to be hauled from the sound by a dry dock barge. Dry dock barges are not as maneuverable as more narrow standard barges, which were used to transport the four outer sections. But dry dock barges are wider, and that makes for better distribution of ballast and weight.
Maritime engineers believe the four middle sections are more likely to have suffered the brunt of any structural damage when the 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized. The broader deck space will provide better stability for the transport to the dismantling site, a large open field between downtown’s Bay Street and the East River within the Port of Brunswick’s Mayor’s Point.
The current plans call for transporting all four middle sections to the East River site, where they will be dismantled before being sent away for recycling. The four outer sections were transported whole via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La., a journey that followed about a week’s worth of “sea fastening” at Mayor’s Point.
Salvors received federal approval June 27 to employ carefully aimed explosive charges to cut through the dense steel brackets, which secured interior deck sections to a steel girder, as a backup plan. It never came to that.
With its system of winches, wiring and pulleys applying force of tension in a tedious back-and-forth cycling motion, the chain finally severed Section 3 on its own.
A large oil leak from the shipwreck followed the separation Thursday, sending large fuel sheens speckled with oil globules into inland waters on the incoming tide.
The leak had ended by the outgoing tide, but oil reached marsh grasses in several areas. Cleanup crews sprayed a sphagnum moss substance on the oiled marsh grasses. The moss coats the oil to prevent contact with wildlife while the natural breakdown process occurs, aided by sunlight and bacteria.