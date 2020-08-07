Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is putting out a plea to civic groups, religious organizations and others to help the state’s counties meet their needs for poll workers.
Many individuals who usually volunteer for the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. duty are opting to stay home because of COVID-19 fears, Raffensperger noted.
The Glynn County Board of Elections is OK for Tuesday’s runoff elections, as is Brantley County, but McIntosh County could use more. Camden County will need them in the Nov. 3 general election.
“We could use a couple extra,” said McIntosh County Elections Supervisor Elenore Gale. “(But) training could be an issue with the runoff Tuesday.”
She said they will get by because of the anticipated low turnout.
“They usually don’t show up when there’s no one local on the ballot,” she said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, only 212 residents had voted early in the county.
Camden County Supervisor of Elections Shannon Nettles said she appreciated Raffensperger’s call for more volunteers to work the polls for the November general election.
Nettles said she had lost as many as six poll workers because of concerns they had about the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are to reach out to civic organizations for poll workers, as well as social media, the county website and advertisements.
Nettles said the campaign will begin after Tuesday’s runoff.
There is a need for additional poll workers because of the high turnout both at the polls and with absentee and mail-in ballots that will need to be counted in November.
Nettles said poll workers get paid between $100 and $250 for working a long day. But she said it’s educational and gratifying for those who have done it in the past.
All poll workers will be provided gloves, sanitizer, wipes, masks and other equipment needed to keep them safe, Nettles said.
While masks are encouraged, they are not required for voters. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for any voter entering polling places, she said.
“We all know it’s a long day,” she said. “It’s eye opening when you work in the polls.”
Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell has poll workers lined up for November.
“(But) that could change in a minute,” he said. “I would encourage anyone interested to apply as we might need more in November.”
The News’ Gordon Jackson, Taylor Cooper and Hank Rowland contributed to this report.