Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visited Jekyll Island this week to speak at a conference of elections officials.
Elections officials from all over the state flocked to the Institute of Voter Registrars of Georgia’s 50th conference and the Georgia Election Officials Associations’ 34th, both of which started Sunday and will continue through Wednesday in the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Raffensperger spoke to the assembled officials about new elections legislation.
“As many of you know, recently we just passed House Bill 316, which is the new voting machine bill, and in it, we had several pieces of legislation that we think moves Georgia forward and we think it’s a very positive development for all of us,” Raffensperger said.
All voting systems in the state now require a printed ballot component, which creates a paper trail and allows elections officials to perform more accurate recounts, Raffensperger said.
Assistant Elections Director Kevin Rayburn then gave a rundown of the bill. Half of it dealt with voting machines, he said, but included many other changes to elections law.
Local boards of elections must now advertise precinct changes much further in advance and cannot close or move polling places with 60 days of a general, primary or runoff election and 30 days of a special election, Rayburn said.
The bill also loosened restrictions on early voting polling place locations and simplified absentee ballot forms, Rayburn explained, while amending the list of those who can help disabled and illiterate voters cast a ballot and further restricting the people who may deliver an absentee ballot for someone else.
It also reduced the margin to trigger a recount from one percent difference between two candidates to half a percent, among other things.
Three voting machine vendors showed off their offerings in the convention center’s lobby: Dominion Voting Systems, Hart InterCivic and Electronic Systems and Software, the state’s current voting machine provider.
All three vendors offered similar systems, each involving a touchscreen similar to currently-used voting machines. However, each touchscreen machine included either a built-in printer or connected to one via a cord, which printed the voter’s chosen candidate onto a slip of paper.
The paper ballot is then taken to a scanner where the vote is finally counted.
Using Hart’s system, not much would change for voters, said Dwayne Broxton of Hart InterCivic. Poll workers will still verify voters’ identities using a poll book. Instead of a yellow card with a chip, they’ll get a code to access the touchscreen vote counting machine.
“Electronic pollbooks do have the functionality of being connected to the internet, (but) the voting system never at any point is connected to the internet, it doesn’t even have the internal hardware to connect,” Broxton said.
Once they access the machine, they’ll pick their candidates. Voters are given multiple opportunities to check over their ballot before printing the results on paper. They can once again check over their printed ballot, Broxton said, before starting over or running it through a scanner.
“Our scanners read this ballot the same way you and I do. With optical character recognition, OCR, we are reading the plain text on the page,” Broxton said.
Broxton then demonstrated the scanner’s ability to detect any attempts to alter the ballot, explaining that it would only accept a new, original ballot produced by a machine assigned to the same polling place as the scanner.
What sets Hart’s machines apart is a system by which poll workers can monitor individual machines from the pollbook, which lets them know when machines are turned on or off and whether or not they’re in use.
Voters can also request help from a poll worker from the voting machine with the press of a button. The pollbook will let the poll worker know a voter needs assistance and which machine the voter is using, Broxton explained.
Election Systems and Software’s system was much the same as Hart’s. Instead of using a code to access the ballot-casting machine, Sales Manager Jeb Cameron said voters are given a narrow slip of paper with their identifying information on it.
Voters take the slip and insert it into the ballot casting machine, Cameron said, which reads their information and displays the appropriate races. Once a voter has chosen their candidates, the machine prints out the results in plain text and in bar code format.
ES&S’ scanner records the information in the barcode, while elections officials can read the plain text on the ballot when performing an audit or recount, Cameron explained.
Dominion Voting’s system would allow local elections officials to reuse pollbooks while providing most of the same features as the other two.
Hardware Production Specialist Mitch Keddrell said Dominion’s software can interface with current ES&S pollbook equipment used by Georgia counties. In addition, ballots are printed from a standard HP printer onto card stock.
“It’s standard card stock. You can get it for a regular printer, you don’t have to buy a little pre-cut card,” Keddrell explained.
Dominion’s system also used a non-proprietary tablet for its touchscreen vote-casting machine. In similar fashion to the others, a printed ballot is then scanned and automatically deposited into a locked box.
Chris Channell, interim elections and registration supervisor for Glynn County, said ES&S voting machines are favored in the capitol. He personally likes the machines as well due to his past experience with them. Continuing to use ES&S products would also present voters with the least amount of change, he said.
“This is the exact same system used in Leavenworth County, (Kan.),” Channell said.
Based on how the state plans to allocate resources, Channell said Glynn County could get as many as 217 new voting machines, a step up from the 180 it currently has. How many the county ultimately receives is subject to what the state has to pay for them, he added.
Local board of elections member Tommy Clark said he preferred ES&S’ machines due to their simplicity.
“I like it because more than anything else it simplifies trying to explain the process to the voting public,” Clark said.
The state is still in the purchasing process and will begin meeting with voting machine manufacturers in bid meetings this week, according to Keddrell.