The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is cleaning up the voter rolls this year, and 1,331 Glynn County residents are on the inactive voter list.

Already this year, there have been 91,673 records canceled due to death, a move out of state or felony conviction, among other reasons, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

