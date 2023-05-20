A second Chilean woman was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center this week accused of being part of a scheme in which she worked with two other women to steal debit and credit cards, racking up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

Nathalie Pamela Ramos-Covarrubias, 37, also known as Natalie Rowles, is listed as a fugitive from justice and is being held for federal authorities. Glynn County jail records show 28 financial transaction card fraud charges, two counts of financial card theft and one misdemeanor theft by taking charge.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.