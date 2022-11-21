The second phase of a St. Simons Island Pier Village drainage project could commence as early as January, depending on how long it takes the county to acquire large drainage pipes.

County contractors completed the first phase of the project last year, which involved reconstructing much of the road and sidewalks on Mallery Street and running a new drainage line to a pond in the King City neighborhood, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin.

