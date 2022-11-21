The second phase of a St. Simons Island Pier Village drainage project could commence as early as January, depending on how long it takes the county to acquire large drainage pipes.
County contractors completed the first phase of the project last year, which involved reconstructing much of the road and sidewalks on Mallery Street and running a new drainage line to a pond in the King City neighborhood, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Phase two involves running a second drainage line down Butler Avenue to Georgia Street and down Georgia Street to the ocean, where the county has secured a permit from the DNR to dump stormwater, Austin said.
“This is a redundant outfall to the ocean that will hopefully ensure we don’t flood again. We’ve been pretty successful so far, but if it gets blocked we have this other outfall,” Austin said.
What will determine the actual start date, however, is how long it takes for the county to secure the pipes.
“The long pole in the tent is going to be getting the 48-inch (diameter) concrete pipe,” Austin said.
Production and supply lines are still recovering from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin said, and it’s currently unknown when the pipes will arrive.
Contractor Allen Owens Construction will install new drain pipes during the day, he said, while most of the JWSC’s water and sewer pipes will go in at night to minimize the impact of utility outages.
“It shouldn’t impact the businesses that much in the Village, but anytime you’re doing construction on roads on St. Simons it’s going to cause some inconvenience,” Austin said.
The project is expected to cost around $1.34 million. On Thursday, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted to contribute $217,325 to the project for water and sewer infrastructure.
Both the county and JWSC are using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the work.
The county and JWSC always make efforts to coordinate on projects like this, Austin said, by packaging any water and sewer improvements along with county projects and paying for both up front.
“When we can co-locate projects like this, it limits the disturbance to the neighborhoods, and we’re not having to cut fresh asphalt to do a project later,” said JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “It’s a win-win for all parties.”