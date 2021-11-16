Glynn County is preparing for the second phase of a study to determine how the city and county will respond to sea level rise.
The objective of the first phase completed in September was to gather shoreline related data including beaches, marshes and rivers and to evaluate the exposed shoreline and explore preventative measures.
The Brunswick City Commission will learn about the risks to sea level rise at a public presentation 5 p.m. Wednesday. Go to facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/94617123256 to watch the presentation online.
A critical facility assessment summary for Brunswick determined the central hub along Gloucester and Mansfield streets is vulnerable to storm surges. The recommendation is for flood-proof historical structures or future relocation with planned upgrades.
Several major roadways are vulnerable to three-foot sea level rise including portions of U.S. 17, the Torras Causeway intersection adjacent to Overlook Park, K Street near U.S. 17, 4th Avenue near Newcastle Street and Riverside Drive.
The study is the result grants to study the results of back-to-back hurricanes — Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017 — that struck the Golden Isles. After the storms struck the Golden Isles, the county partnered with the city of Brunswick and the Jekyll Island Authority to create a Shoreline Protection Implementation Plan to find a nature-based solution to address shoreline hazards and vulnerabilities to sea level rise. The focus is on critical facilities and infrastructure.
The critical assessment also includes police stations, fire stations, municipal buildings, transportation facilities, medical care, schools and water and sewer facilities.