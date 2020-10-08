A slight expansion of a proposed housing development on Oak Grove Island is moving ahead to the county commission.
Bud Myrick, the developer, proposed rezoning the 36.4-acre property on the west side of the island in February to allow for a planned development of 122 residential units — one single-family home, 26 duplexes and 95 townhomes in three- to five-unit buildings.
Before the rezoning, county planner Maurice Postal told the Mainland Planning Commission Tuesday that a developer could have built a 100-unit apartment complex, 209 townhome units, a 200-room hotel, shops and other unspecified commercial enterprises.
The MPC and Glynn County Commission put conditions on the original rezoning, including a required traffic study. They also capped the development at 122 residential units and limited the developer to building single-family dwellings, duplexes and townhomes on the property.
The rezoning proposed Tuesday would incorporate those same restrictions but change the due date of the traffic study, Postal said.
The expansion comes in the form of an increase from the 122 allowed residential units to 130. Instead of the original configuration, the new development will be composed of 30 single-family homes, all of which will be 3,000 square feet, 78 duplexes and 22 townhomes in three- to five-unit buildings.
Jonathan Roberts, a civil engineer working with the developer, said the original concept was too townhouse-heavy for today’s market.
“Many in the room are wondering, why are we back?” Roberts said. “The development team has done a market study, and what we found is that more of a cottage-like development is more marketable.”
The COVID-19 outbreak also played a role in the redesign, he said. Some buyers may find multi-family buildings less desirable in light of the pandemic.
In the future, he said the development could feature amenities like a rebuilt yacht club, pool and activity center.
Oak Grove Island resident Jeanette Pewitt was very positive about the project, adding that it seems to be a senior-friendly development.
Twenty-year Oak Grove resident Greg Wilkes, who lives near the planned community site, said he preferred Tuesday’s proposal to the alternatives.
Oak Grove Island residents Michael Sisk and Frank Porto also supported the plan.
Steve Dawson, another Oak Grove resident, said the plan doesn’t provide enough detail on tree preservation. He wasn’t for or against the project, Dawson said, but the plan fails to mention the 50-plus live oaks on the property, many of which are over a century old.
St. Simons Island resident and county commission District 2 candidate Julian Smith spoke against the proposal, saying the application doesn’t provide enough information and asked the commission to deny it on the grounds that it doesn’t fit the existing character of the island and doesn’t conform with the county’s future land use map.
The future land use map is part of the county’s comprehensive plan and generally lays out where certain types of development should go.
The commission approved the rezoning in the end. Vice Chairman Richard Strickland and MPC members Missy Neu, Sherrye Gibbs, John Williams and Gene Lee voted in favor of the rezoning. MPC member Gary Nevill abstained and Chairman Bill Edgy was absent.
Nevill said he abstained because the developer used his services as a surveyor for the project.
The Glynn County Commission will consider final approval at a future date.