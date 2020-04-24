Local resident Samantha Meeks is hosting the second mask giveaway on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Meeks learned that a hospital in Indiana, where she’s from, was asking for help from the community to make as many masks as they could.
She said the idea took hold immediately, and they started looking into the numbers of how many masks could get made, how big of a space was needed, and the best materials.
Meeks shared her idea with her staff, and they started ordering elastic and water repellent material. She said they knew getting the material supplies would be the tricky part, but as soon as the supplies got ordered, they requested help from their church, Northside Baptist.
So the church’s fellowship hall got reserved for the project, and several of the families helped in the assembly line type production.
Meeks said that some people were cutting the fabric, cutting elastic, ironing the fabric, pinning the pieces together, and then there were the sewers.
She did the first one on April 4, and within an hour and 10 minutes, all 800 of the homemade masks they had were gone. After seeing how many people didn’t get a mask, she decided to do another giveaway.
During that first one, she said that cars lined up outside Samantha Meeks Family Practice, located at 17 Professional Drive, across from Coastal Cannon Cleaners. As the cars drove through, Meeks, Sherrie, and Angelique were passing out the masks.
“If you do not already have a mask, we hope you can join us on Saturday,” Meeks said.