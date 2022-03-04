A Superior Court judge has dismissed a second suit that a heritage group filed to prevent the Brunswick City Commission from removing a Confederate memorial from Hanover Square.
As in the first case that he dismissed in 2021, Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Anthony L. Harrison ruled Tuesday the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue and that they failed to establish any damage individuals would suffer should the privately owned statue and pedestal be removed.
In fact, Harrison said plaintiff Bennie Williams, commander of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and five other individuals had failed to establish any concrete and particularized injury. Because they had failed to do so, they were no more than “concerned bystanders attempting to vindicate their value interests,” Harrison said, citing past rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One thing that was different between the plaintiffs’ two lawsuits is ownership of the Confederate monument. In November, the Brunswick chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy conveyed title of the statue to the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp No. 485. The second suit was filed in late December.
The City Commission has yet to establish a deadline for removing the statue and has voted instead to await the disposition of two similar cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals.
A Sons of Confederate Veterans suit to stop Newton County from removing a statue from county property has also been dismissed for lack of standing. In that case, the court found that the plaintiffs’ touting of their dedication to honoring the memories and legacies of their forefathers who fought for the Confederacy was not enough to establish an injury from the statue’s removal.
That was one of the pleadings the individual plaintiffs, the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp made. The suit asserted local Sons of Confederate Veterans held ceremonies at the monument each year on Confederate Memorial Day to honor their ancestors.
That pleading “implicates only generalized desires to promote Southern history and honor Confederate soldiers,’’ and that was not enough under the law, Harrison said.
The lawsuit also said should the city be allowed to remove the statue it would be a violation of state law protecting Confederate monuments and memorials. That law, however, applies only to publicly owned memorials. In this case, the plaintiffs have claimed ownership of the statue.
As for the city’s part, it has taken no action to remove the statue since it expressed its intent to do so in a resolution it adopted in 2020. While preserving the right to keep the statue where it is with historic context added, the resolution further stated that it would not carry out the removal until appeals in two other cases are resolved.
Two of the defendants in the lawsuits, Commissioner Vincent Williams and Mayor Cornell Harvey, left office at year’s end and have been replaced respectively by Mayor Cosby Johnson and City Commissioner Kendra Rolle.