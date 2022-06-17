America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia recently launched a new partnership with Marshes of Glynn Libraries that will put more books in local homes and help parents engage in reading skills with their children.
“We call it the Feed and Read program, and we’re really trying to just do a little bit of both,” said Jennifer Floyd, Brunswick branch manager for Second Harvest. “It’s not only feeding them but also getting families to engage with children and read to them.”
Around 200 books were given out Wednesday during a monthly food distribution at Glynn Place Mall, when volunteers and Second Harvest staff served more than 500 people. Cars began lining up at the mall around 6 a.m., and at noon there were still drivers queued up.
This demand demonstrates the growing needs in this community, Floyd said.
Volunteers were outside for hours working through a heat index of about 107 degrees, and drivers had to choose between sitting in their cars in the heat or using up gasoline during a time of significant inflation on gas prices.
One couple’s car broke down when the engine overheated Wednesday, so they had to pull to the side.
“We do have people that run out of gas and things like that,” Floyd said.
A larger cooler of water and tents offering shade provided some relief to volunteers, who Floyd said are the lifeblood that make these distributions possible.
“We need more volunteers,” she said. “We need at least 50 a month for this to really be successful, and we had almost 50 this month.”
Distribution workers spoke with each driver in line to ask if they had any children at home who’d enjoy the books available to be given out.
The books are part of a library program called The Basics of Coastal Georgia and Beyond, support for which is provided through the Sandra Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy. The program promotes literacy education for ages 0-3.
Each distributed book included a sticker that parents could scan to find more learning resources.
America’s Second Harvest is focused on getting food to people who live in the six coastal counties the nonprofit serves, Floyd said.
But an additional goal is help families access other supportive services and programs available in the community.
“All of these resources are available, so we want to make sure we tell them about the other resources available as well,” she said. “And that’s just part of engagement within the community. We care about not only them eating but about every aspect of their life.”