Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia announced that a food distribution planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glynn Place Mall is canceled.
Rain forecasts for Wednesday morning are the reason for the cancellation, and a new date for the distribution has not been announced.
Those wishing to donate to Second Harvest can do so by going online at www.helpendhunger.org or by mailing a donation to 134 Indigo Drive, Brunswick.
Every $1 donated will provide five meals for someone in need of food.
— The Brunswick News