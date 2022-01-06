America’s Second Harvest operations in the Golden Isles could be expanding into a new home if the Glynn County Commission approves a federal grant request at tonight’s meeting.
The Georgia Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus approved a federal grant of more than $3.4 million, with a local cash match of more than $1.1 million that will be paid by America’s Second Harvest.
The project, if approved by commissioners on the consent agenda, will enable America’s Second Harvest to purchase a new $2 million building, with the county providing construction oversight.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit has also been awarded a grant of $847,194 to help the courts reduce their case backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant, if accepted by commissioners, will help support salaries, contractual work, equipment and supplies to help deal the case backlog. No matching funds are required.
Another item on the consent agenda is a request by Ronin Technology Advisors to hire as many as 100 people to begin construction of more than 500 miles of fiber-optic cable to provide a new generation of broadband service for every home and business in Glynn County. The goal is to begin offering ultra-high-speed internet service beginning by the end of 2022. Commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution in support of the plans.
A request to purchase six patrol vehicles for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office will be considered at the meeting. The six pursuit vehicles and the additional components and equipment will cost more than $299,000.
Commissioners will be asked to award a bid of $96,141 for a fishing pier and boat launch pier rehabilitation to Intron Technologies. The work will be paid through the District 1 capital projects fund.
A public hearing will be held to consider a request to amend the existing planned development text for the Majestic Oaks development. The plans include adding 28 single-family homes at the south end of the development and the seek rezoning of an area north of Majestic Oaks Drive to highway commercial.