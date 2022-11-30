Expansion plans for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will have to be rebid unless the Glynn County Commission can come up with an alternative at Thursday’s meeting.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Second Harvest of Brunswick with a Community Development Block Grant for more than $3.4 million and a donation match of more than $1.1 million for a total of more than $4.6 million for the purchase and renovation of a new facility in Brunswick.
The problem is all four bids for the project came in at more than $7 million.
The recommendation is for commissioners to reject all bids, downgrade the project and rebid.
Among the consent agenda items are:
• Accept a grant for $375,375 to complete a required environmental assessment at the St. Simons Island Airport.
• An agreement to build Phase 2 of the Village Drainage Improvement Project which consists of stormwater piping down Butler Avenue and turning south down Georgia Avenue to a newly permitted outfall to the ocean.
• Accept a grant for $933,314 to help the Brunswick Judicial Circuit reduce its existing backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Amend a contract with Mosquito Control Services of Georgia for inspection, surveillance, chemical control, biological control, efficacy testing and reporting from a contract ending on a calendar year to one ending on a fiscal year. The total funding for the transition is more than $4.8 million. The county’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 the following year.
• Amend the contract for collection of commercial solid waste at county buildings and parks with Republic Services from a calendar year to a fiscal year. Total funding is more than $241,000.
• Funding for the position of director of public safety. The position will oversee the day-to-day operations of fire, EMS, police and emergency management. The estimated salary with benefits is $140,000, with the fire and police funds splitting the salary.
• Approve the purchase order for replacement of the outdated audio-visual system at the old Glynn County Courthouse at a cost of $116,536.
• Approve allocating $20,000 for the construction of an office sally port at the entrance of the Glynn County Juvenile Services Center.
• Accept a Georgia Department of Transportation contract for the Sea Island at Dunbar Creek Corridor study for $120,000, $96,000 of which would be from federal funds with a local match of $24,000.
Public hearings will be held for a conditional use permit for dune restoration and native landscaping at separate sites on Sea Island.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Historic Courthouse on G St. in Brunswick. The meeting can also be viewed online at glynncounty.org by clicking on the link to the meeting.