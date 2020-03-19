The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed that a second person tested positive for COVID-19 in Glynn County today.
According to a press release from the health department, the individual is currently recovering at home and self-isolating.
The first positive Glynn County case was announced Wednesday, while an individual from Charlton County tested positive in Camden County last week.
The source of exposure is unknown, the release states, but the individual had no known contact with a confirmed case.
Health department officials declined to give any further information on either Glynn County case.
As always, the department encourages members of the public to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.
Anyone who believes they have the disease should contact healthcare facilities before seeking treatment.
Supplies for COVID-19 testing are limited, the release states, and those with the following conditions are being prioritized:
• Ages 65 and older.
• Has chronic underlying health conditions.
• Those in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes.
• Those serving on the “front lines,” such as healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facility workers.