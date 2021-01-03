Salvage teams completed the second cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray late Saturday night, separating the vessel’s stern section using anchor chains powered by the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 straddled the half-submerged shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound and employed winches, pulleys and lifting blocks to pull the chain up through the ship’s daunting layers of thick steel by sheer force of tension.
The cut was completed around 11 p.m. Saturday, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
This second cut was completed in eight days, having begun Christmas morning. The first cut into the ship’s bow took three weeks, beginning Nov. 6 and wrapping up Nov. 28 after multiple setbacks, including chain breaks and a tropical storm threat.
Salvors applied lessons learned from that cut to the second cut. All of the chain links in the cutting chain were replaced with links forged from a stronger grade of steel. Each chain link is 18 inches long, 8 inches across, and weighs 80 pounds.
Workers also drilled holes into the ship’s exterior along the line of the cut for the stern in an effort to expedite the cut. Additional holes were drilled in the submerged sections of the exterior to help release accumulated sand and water inside, lightening the load for the lifting process.
“It was exciting watching this cut unfold and seeing all those modifications prove out,” Himes said.
Salvors spent the day Sunday readying the stern section for the lift, which is likely to take place Monday, Himes said. The stern section will be loaded onto a specially devised cradle on the deck of the barge 455-8. Once loaded, the barge will proceed to Mayor’s Point on the East River in Brunswick. It will remain in dock during “sea fastening” of the stern section before its long voyage to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
The eventual plan is to cut the ship into eight sections for hauling away.
The Golden Ray has sat half submerged in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, 2019, when it capsized while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
An environmental protection barrier surrounds the ship with mesh netting underneath to catch loose vehicles and other large debris. A flotilla of more than 30 boats patrol the waters, with oil absorption boom, containment boom, oil skimmers and other pollution fighting features.
Dozens of trained cleanup crew members patrol the shorelines, picking up shipwreck debris and oil globules that wash up.
An increase of oil and fuel sheen in the waters surrounding the shipwreck began occurring last week as the cut progressed, according to environmental advocates and Unified Command. Plastic debris and car parts, from plastic pumps to wheel panels, also were seen washing up on shore.
Anyone who spots suspected shipwreck debris along local shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who spots suspected oil sheens is asked to call 800-424-8802.