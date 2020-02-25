Altamaha Regional Park will remain off limits to the public until flood waters recede, officials said Monday.
Seasonal flooding along the Altamaha River forced the park in Everett City to close last week, and the waters are forecast to continue to rise.
“We can’t even get in there to work,” JJ Jones, park manager, said Monday. “Unfortunately, we don’t know how long until it will go down. We don’t know how much it’s rained up north. Usually, it takes eight days to get to us.”
Glynn County Public Works barricaded the road when water began to inundate lower areas of the park.
Meteorologists don’t expect it to get much better anytime soon.
“The Altamaha there has been in flood for a while due to rain up north,” said Larry Strubel, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville office.
Seasonal floods are caused by heavy rainfall north of Glynn County, Stubel said. As the water flows downstream, the river level rises.
More rain in the Macon area is forecasted through Wednesday, Strubel said, which will mean higher water levels for the park.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service’s website indicated the river in the Everett City area of northern Glynn County had reached 14.71 feet, above the 13-foot flood stage designated by the U.S. Geological Survey. Strubel said the water is expected to rise past 15 feet today and to continue rising throughout the week.
“By Saturday we have it at 15.5 feet, and it’s still going up at that time,” Strubel said.
It’s still below record flooding, which occurred in 2009 when the river hit 16.76 feet. In 2016, it got close at 16.61 feet, but the park hasn’t seen very high seasonal flooding in a while outside of a 14.19-foot peak in January 2019, Strubel said.
“It usually floods this time of year,” park manager Jones said. “Last year, it wasn’t too bad. I drive a Toyota Camry and last year I could drive into the park.”
Jones said the park won't reopen until the water recedes to below 14 feet, which isn’t expected to happen until next week at the earliest.