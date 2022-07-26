Search nets nothing after suspicious package call
Reports proved unfounded Monday of a suspicious package that might pose a public threat at College of Coastal Georgia, according to Jamie Bessette, the school’s vice president for advancement.
An anonymous person called 911 early Monday afternoon and said there was a suspicious package on the campus in Brunswick. The caller also indicated that a similarly threatening package was at the college’s Camden County campus, Bessette said.
College of Coastal Georgia police, with support from Brunswick police, Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies and state and federal agencies, thoroughly searched the campus. A bomb sniffing K9 dog also was used in the search. Camden county deputies assisted campus police at the college in that county in a similar search.
“Law enforcement reported they did not find any suspicious packages or credible threats to our safety,” Bessette said.
Similar threats were made at colleges and universities throughout the state Monday, he said.
